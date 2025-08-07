Philips Mobile Launches in India with OSEL Devices Ltd. Feature Phones Now in Stores Nationwide

New Delhi [India], August 7: Philips, a globally recognized brand with over 150 years of innovation, is making a significant entry into India's mobile phone market. In a key development, OSEL Devices Ltd has secured the exclusive brand license for Philips Mobile in India--marking a major milestone in the country's mobile industry.

Under this agreement, OSEL Devices Ltd will oversee the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Philips mobile phones, ensuring affordability and reliability for Indian consumers. As part of its market strategy, OSEL has appointed Zenotel India Pvt Ltd as the exclusive national distributor for Philips Mobile in India.

Zenotel aims to scale Philips Mobile's reach through a powerful distribution strategy, targeting 700+ distributors and over 1,00,000 retailers across India-- Philips Mobile phones will now be widely available across offline and online retail channels.

First Phase: Philips Feature Phones Arrive in Retail Stores

OSEL has begun shipping Philips Feature Phones to the Indian market, making them accessible to consumers nationwide. Designed for affordability, durability, and seamless connectivity, these devices cater to a broad audience, including first-time users and those seeking reliable communication solutions.

Following this initial rollout, Philips Mobile will introduce a range of smartphones in the coming months, combining cutting-edge technology with the brand's legacy of trust and reliability.

India's Expanding Mobile Market - A Strong Growth Opportunity

India's mobile phone industry continues to experience rapid expansion, offering significant opportunities in both feature phone and smartphone segments. Updated market projections indicate:

* Feature Phone Market: Expected to generate ₹10,000 Cr annually, with demand for approximately 90 million units.

* Smartphone Market: Estimated to reach ₹4,00,000 Cr in revenue, with a demand of 170 million units annually.

Industry experts view this partnership as a strategic blend of global brand legacy, Indian manufacturing excellence, and deep retail distribution, setting the foundation for long-term success.

A Positive Signal for Shareholders

With OSEL Devices Ltd publicly listed on the NSE, this expansion into the mobile sector underscores its ambitious growth trajectory. Analysts suggest that Philips Mobile's entry could boost shareholder confidence, given India's dynamic mobile industry and Philips' well-established brand credibility.

Market Experts Weigh In

The collaboration between Philips Mobile and OSEL Devices Ltd exemplifies the growing trend of global brands leveraging Indian manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Industry analysts see Philips Mobile--backed by OSEL's execution and Zenotel's expansive sales network--as well-positioned for impactful market entry.

Conclusion

As India's mobile industry continues to evolve, the launch of Philips Mobile is expected to be a noteworthy development, enhancing affordability, reliability, and consumer choice in the months ahead.

With Philips Feature Phones now available in stores, Indian consumers can experience high-quality mobile solutions, powered by Indian expertise and backed by Philips' global trust.

This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new phase in India's mobile industry, offering consumers a fresh alternative, while creating new opportunities for retailers, distributors, and shareholders alike.

