New Delhi [India], July 14: Philips, a name synonymous with innovation and global excellence in consumer electronics, today announced the launch of its all-new Harmony Series Smart TVs (Model PQT8300/94) in India. Available in 55", 65", and 75" screen sizes, this next-generation range redefines smart television with a focus on unparalleled audio performance, cinematic visuals, and intelligent features, now available exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart.

At the heart of the Harmony Series lies an immersive sound system engineered to transform the living room into a personal theatre. The televisions come equipped with a powerful 50W speaker system with an integrated subwoofer, delivering a deep, rich bass and balanced stereo clarity straight out of the box. The addition of Dolby Atmos and DTS audio elevates the experience, enveloping viewers in 360-degree multidimensional sound that brings every movie, game, and musical note to life. Whether it's the thunder of an action sequence, the subtle nuance of dialogue, or the roar of a stadium crowd, the Harmony Series promises audio clarity and depth that rival high-end external sound bars--without the extra hardware.

Complementing this exceptional sound setup is a 4K UHD QLED Display, powered by Quantum Dot Technology, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant, lifelike colors and enhanced contrast. The combination of HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision ensures a cinematic picture quality with deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and more detail across every frame. Backed by the AI PQ Engine and DE

