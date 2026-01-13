Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): PhonePe launched its Co-branded Credit Card in June of last year, marking its foray into the co-branded card segment. Today's credit card users are looking beyond occasional big-ticket rewards and focusing on value from everyday transactions - and the recently launched PhonePe HDFC Ultimo Credit Card is built to deliver exactly that.

According to the company, the idea behind the card is simple. Instead of needing complex strategies to earn rewards, the PhonePe HDFC Ultimo card focuses on everyday spends such as Recharges, Utility Bill Payments, Online Shopping and more.

Here's what cardholders get:

--10% cashback on essential PhonePe categories - this includes Recharges, DTH subscriptions, Utility Bills and other everyday bill payments. Every top-up, electricity bill, and broadband payment now delivers substantial rewards.

--Beyond bills, HDFC Ultimo's 1% cashback on all Scan n Pay transactions has made local shopping more rewarding. From neighbourhood kirana stores to street food vendors, every QR code scan now contributes to your cashback balance. With UPI deeply embedded in Indian consumer behaviour, this feature ensures even the smallest purchases work towards rewards.

Rewards on Online Shopping

According to the company, HDFC Ultimo also offers 5% cashback on select online shopping brands across categories like fashion, electronics, and more. Combined with complimentary domestic airport lounge access, the HDFC Ultimo balances everyday utility with travel and online shopping perks, enhancing the overall experience.

What's Driving Adoption

Adoption of PhonePe HDFC Ultimo is being driven by a clear focus on rewarding everyday spending. Instead of requiring high spend thresholds, the card keeps it simple - users earning cashbacks on regular expenses, local purchases and online shopping.

Positioned as a practical option within its segment, this co-branded Credit Card offers value that aligns with how consumers typically spend.

According to the company, for those evaluating different reward structures, the PhonePe HDFC Ultimo reflects a move toward simpler, more accessible benefits that fit naturally into daily spending patterns. (ANI)

