Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): PhonePe announced a partnership with Mastercard on Tuesday to roll out ecosystem-wide device tokenisation on its payments gateway, making digital transactions more seamless and secure for users.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, Ankit Gaur, Head of PhonePe Payments Gateway, said, "We have launched device tokenisation via Mastercard on PhonePe payments gateway. It means that if you save your card once on the PhonePe app, then you can use it across merchants seamlessly."

In addition to the tokenisation launch, PhonePe has introduced the Smart Pod--an all-in-one payment device for merchants.

Sayem Ahsan, Head of Devices, Merchant Business at PhonePe, said, "The PhonePe Smart Pod combines the features of the PhonePe Smart Speaker with features of a card terminal. It accepts card payments and UPI payments from the same terminal. It will allow customers to pay with a card at smaller outlets."

PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, to launch its Device Tokenization solution.

Announced at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, the initiative brings Mastercard's network tokenisation capability to PhonePe PG's merchant platform, expanding secure payment options for online businesses.

This is a significant milestone in transforming the checkout experience for millions of customers.

ixigo, one of India's leading AI-powered travel platforms and the exclusive partner for powering flights, bus, and train bookings on PhonePe, has integrated PhonePe PG to offer millions of users faster and more secure card payments across its apps.

With this launch, customers can now save their card once on the PhonePe app and use it securely across all participating online merchants. This "save once, use everywhere" experience eliminates the need for customers to repeatedly enter their card details when transacting on new websites or apps, creating a cohesive and interconnected commerce experience.

The solution brings together Mastercard's global expertise in secure tokenized transactions with PhonePe's scale and merchant network, creating a one-tap checkout experience that benefits both customers and businesses. For merchants, it means fewer drop-offs, and a smoother customer journey, helping improve both conversions and customer satisfaction. The solution turns the idea of saved cards from a single-merchant feature into a network-wide capability, creating a unified commerce experience where security and convenience go hand in hand.

As part of the recent regulatory updates, the RBI now permits alternative authentication methods for online transactions. With this change, customers can complete payments using PhonePe's device tokens and verify them through their device biometrics, such as a fingerprint or face scan, instead of entering an OTP. This ensures a safe, compliant, and seamless one-click checkout for users while maintaining the highest standards of security. (ANI)

