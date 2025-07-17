BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Pierag Consulting, a leading global consulting firm specializing in Assurance and Advisory Services, has expanded its footprint in India with the launch of a new office in Mumbai. This strategic move reinforces the firm's commitment to serving clients across key business hubs and deepening its impact in India's financial capital.

The Mumbai office will enable Pierag Consulting to work more closely with clients in financial services, private equity, technology, and emerging industries. By enhancing local engagement, the firm continues to position itself as a trusted partner in navigating complex business challenges.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of Pierag Consulting, highlighted the significance of this expansion: "With the addition of our Mumbai office, we now have a presence across all major metros, complementing our existing locations in NCR, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Mumbai's status as India's financial hub makes it a key market for us, and this expansion strengthens our ability to provide tailored, high-impact solutions to our clients."

As part of its growth strategy, Pierag Consulting is actively recruiting top talent in Mumbai, tapping into the city's deep expertise in finance, risk management, and technology consulting. This expansion aligns with the firm's long-term vision of building a robust talent pipeline and fostering leadership in critical industry sectors.

Mumbai's dynamic business environment, home to global corporations, financial institutions, and high-growth enterprises, makes it a natural choice for Pierag Consulting's continued expansion. With this move, the firm aims to deliver specialized advisory solutions, deep industry insights, and innovative approaches to help businesses thrive in an evolving landscape.

