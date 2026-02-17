Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Pillai University, Navi Mumbai, promoted by the Mahatma Education Society (MES), was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, February 10, at the Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai Campus, Sector 16, New Panvel. The landmark occasion marked a historic milestone in Maharashtra's higher education landscape and was attended by senior leaders from the Government of Maharashtra, elected representatives, and distinguished dignitaries from the education and public administration sectors.

Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister for Higher & Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, was the Chief Guest at the inauguration. The event was also attended by Members of the Legislative Assembly and Council, including Prashant Ramsheth Thakur, and Vikrant Patil, and Mangesh Pandurang Chitale, Municipal Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The formal programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by addresses from dignitaries, the unveiling of commemorative plaques, and the official declaration of the University's inauguration. The ceremony also witnessed the swearing-in of the President and Executive President of Pillai University.

Earlier in the day, visiting dignitaries toured the expansive campus, including its academic blocks, advanced laboratories, and curated exhibitions highlighting student innovation, research initiatives, and key institutional milestones.

Pillai University was established under Act No. 45 of 2025, duly passed by the Maharashtra Legislature on 1 September 2025, formally granting the University its statutory status. As a State Private University, it represents a significant expansion of MES's educational footprint and aligns with national priorities such as Viksit Bharat 2047.

The University has been envisioned as a centre for global academic collaboration, research-driven learning, technology-enabled education, and industry-aligned skill development. With its strong foundation in innovation and interdisciplinary research, Pillai University aims to contribute meaningfully to India's evolving knowledge economy.

The Mahatma Education Society began its journey in 1970 with the establishment of Chembur English High School by Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai and Dr. Daphne Pillai. What started as a primary school with just 20 students has grown into one of the region's most respected educational groups.

Currently it operates 13 higher educational colleges and 10 schools across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Rasayani, serving over 30,000 students with a workforce of more than 3,000 teachers and staff. It also runs 2 international schools, 2 CBSE schools, 3 state board schools, 2 Marathi medium schools, and 1 Night Junior College. All 13 higher education colleges are NAAC accredited: 5 with A+ grade and 6 with A grade; 9 colleges are autonomous and 1 is empowered autonomous. The engineering college has secured a NIRF Innovation Ranking in Band B (151-300). It established Maharashtra's first State Private University in Navi Mumbai in 2025--Pillai University.

MES has actively supported research programmes and consultancy across its institutions. Advanced laboratories have facilitated projects in Artificial Intelligence, drones, medical devices, advanced manufacturing, cyber security, urban planning, and emerging technologies.

The Society has funded internal research initiatives while encouraging faculty to secure external research grants. Collaborative efforts included:

- Partnership with MGM Medical and Dental College to provide engineering support through 3D scans for complex surgical procedures.

- Consultancy under the Swachh Maharashtra Mission to Tata Consulting Engineers for drone surveys of dumping grounds in western Maharashtra.

- Development of the "Swachhata Har Kadam" mobile application in collaboration with Panvel Municipal Corporation to monitor public toilet cleanliness.

- Cyber security training programmes for Navi Mumbai and Nashik Police, including development of supporting digital infrastructure.

- International collaborations with New York University and UN Habitat for a Centre in Urban Expansion using GIS and remote sensing; with the University of Twente, Netherlands, for the IdeaMaps Project on Urban Deprivation; and hosting Harvard University online training programmes on campus.

Beyond academics, MES has demonstrated strong social commitment. During the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-21), MES institutions developed PPE for police and first responders, conducted awareness and health education programmes, and built digital resources for law enforcement agencies.

The Society has also participated in flood-relief initiatives across Maharashtra, supported sanitation and hygiene campaigns, and contributed to the construction of toilets for girl students in rural areas. Its annual "Uber Rang" and community service days have brought underserved communities onto campus for engagement and support initiatives.

Founder and Chairman of the Mahatma Education Society, Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai has led the Pillai Group of Institutions, which today spans 48 institutions from pre-primary to higher education across six campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Dr. Daphne Pillai, Chairperson of the Management Board and Co-Founder of the Pillai Group of Institutions, holds a doctorate in Gender Studies from the University of Mumbai. She has been widely recognised for fostering global academic linkages and promoting cross-cultural business perspectives.

The Pillai Group of Institutions has nurtured several prominent alumni, including:

- Suryakumar Yadav - Indian cricketer and team captain

- Rahul Bheke - Indian footballer and team captain

- Nikhil Poojary - Indian footballer

- Anyonika Paul - International rifle shooter

- Suman Rao - Femina Miss India 2019

- Aishwarya Shridhar - International wildlife photographer (ANI)

