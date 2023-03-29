Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City (PCSCL). This strategic alliance is aimed at driving innovation and promoting sustainable development in the region through a collaborative effort.

Under the MoU, SBUP and PCSCL will work together in the following areas:

Knowledge sharing and exchange: SBUP and PCSCL will engage in knowledge sharing and exchange activities to promote best practices and innovative ideas in smart city development. This will include seminars, conferences, and symposiums, among others.

Citizen engagement platform: To create a sustainable two-way citizen engagement platform through PCMC Smart Sarathi, an initiative of Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Corporation Ltd. in collaboration with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). SBUP will join hands and organize collaborative activities related to citizen engagement in this area.

Research and Development: SBUP will collaborate with PCSCL to design and develop action research projects in alignment of the smart city mission. The collaboration will also focus on research in smart city technologies to ensure that students are industry-ready and equipped with the latest knowledge.

Support Mechanism: To work closely with the government to identify and implement solutions for various urban challenges, such as traffic congestion, waste management, and public safety.

Capacity building and training: SBUP and PCSCL will work together to conduct training programs and workshops for students, faculty, and industry professionals. The focus will be on building capacity and enhancing skills in smart city technologies, including IoT, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Joint projects and internships: SBUP and PCSCL will collaborate on joint projects and internships to provide students with practical experience and exposure to real-world problems in the smart city domain. This will help bridge the gap between academia and industry and prepare students for the workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B. Paramanandhan, Pro-Chancellor SBUP & President SBS, said, "We are delighted to partner with PCSCL in this endeavour. This collaboration will enable us to collaborate with government and provide platform to our students and faculty members to work closely with this project, understand the practical problems and contribute towards sustainable solutions. We look forward to working closely with PCSCL and contributing to the development of the region."

PCSCL CEO Shekhar Singh said on the occasion - "The development of every element in the society must be balanced. Everyone should get basic services like roads, water etc. It is necessary for everyone to work with the goal of sustainable development in mind and if we choose the field of work based on the issues that we are facing as individuals, society and country right from the student life, social development will also be achieved along with economic progress." Advanced technology cannot be ignored while providing basic services. Therefore, it is necessary to provide infrastructure facilities and at the same time implement new projects using innovative technology, he also appealed on this occasion. In order to inspire the youth to become entrepreneurs, various activities are being implemented on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, in accordance with which Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Ltd. and Balaji University, Pune entered into an MoU at Tathwade Campus on Thursday.

On this auspicious occasion, an SBUP's Entrepreneurship Development Cell (ED Cell) was also inaugurated by Shekhar Singh, PCMC Commissioner SBUP with the following key objectives:

* To support start-ups, entrepreneurs, and students at the grassroots level to build upon their business ventures by building more job creators in the society.

* To be functional in contributing to the "Start-up India Mission" and "Make in India Movement" of the Government of India and contributing our economy to achieve 5 trillion dollor economy.

* To boost the local ecosystem by supporting the start-ups and entrepreneurs thereby enriching the employment landscape for the youth of the nation.

* To promote regional development through nurturing the growth of technology-based small enterprises and the generation of highly skilled employment.

The MoU between SBUP and PCSCL is a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving the mission of smart cities. The collaboration between the two organizations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the region and creating a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on 23rd March at Rathathinathammal Aduitorium of SBUP and was attended by senior officials from both organizations. The event marked the beginning of a long-term partnership that will benefit students, faculty, and industry professionals in the smart city domain.

SBUP, an institution of excellence, offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in management, engineering, and other disciplines. The university has a strong focus on research and innovation helps to drive innovation and progress in various fields of study. The university's research and development initiatives also leads to collaborations with other institutions and organizations, further expanding the reach and impact of the university's research. The journey of glorious 25 years of SBUP with a record of achieving 100% placement in management education, demonstrates its commitment to providing excellent education and career opportunities for its students and commitment to innovation and staying current with the latest trends and developments in the field by the incorporation of emerging technologies, the use of data analytics and other quantitative techniques, and a focus on sustainability and social responsibility in business.

PCSCL is a special-purpose vehicle set up by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to implement the Smart Cities Mission in the region. The mission aims to promote sustainable and inclusive development by using technology and innovation.

The MoU between SBUP and PCSCL is a testament to their shared vision of promoting innovation and sustainable development. The collaboration will create opportunities for students and industry professionals to work on cutting-edge technologies and contribute to the development of the region.

SBUP and PCSCL are committed to working together to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the region. They are confident that their partnership will lead to the creation of a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders.

The MoU signing marks an important milestone in the journey towards building a smart city in Pimpri-Chinchwad. SBUP and PCSCL are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to a fruitful partnership.

