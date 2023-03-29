Asansol, March 29: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped the wife of his tenant in South Kolkata's Haridevpur on Tuesday. The 42-year-old accused, the son of the landlord was booked and later arrested from Kolkata. He had fled the crime spot and taken refuge at a house nearby but was found using technical surveillance and source information, said police. Odisha Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Rapes Minor Girl in Jajpur, Accused Absconding.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the incident took place when the victim was sleeping at her house at 5 am on Tuesday. The victim's husband had left the house for some work. The accused opened the lock using the master key and sexually assaulted the woman upon finding her alone. The woman shared her ordeal with her husband as soon as he returned. Maharashtra: Man Gets Seven-Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl.

The duo approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the cops launched a probe. Based on inputs, the accused was nabbed from an address, not far from the crime scene, where he was hiding. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The role of other family members of the accused is under the scanner, the report added.

