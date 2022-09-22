New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The first consignment of plant-based meat products under vegan food category has been exported to California, the United States of America (USA), from Nadiad, in Kheda district of Gujarat, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Thursday.

The first shipment that was exported to the USA from Nadiad has vegan food products like momos, mini samosas, patties, nuggets, spring rolls, burgers, etc. The logistics support was provided by the Kheda district administration.

With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products. Due to its rich fiber and lesser cholesterol contents, vegan food products are becoming alternative food products across the globe.

Stressing on exploring new foreign destinations, APEDA Chairman, M Angamuthu said, "APEDA is working towards promotion of plant-based meat products in a big way without disturbing the conventional animal-based meat export market."

On the occasion, Kheda district magistrate K L Bachani assured all needed support to APEDA for export-related activities in future. "It has become possible with the efforts of Regional Head, APEDA Gujarat that first consignment of plant-based food products is being shipped to USA from Nadiad," Bachani said.

The APEDA has planned to promote a variety of vegan foods products, including pancake, snacks, cheese, etc, to the countries of Australia, Israel, New Zealand and others in coming months.

On the occasion, APEDA, Gujarat's Regional Head stressed on adding more plant-based meat products in APEDA's export basket. The first consignment of plant-based food products were exported by Greennest and Wholesome Foods.

APEDA has taken number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, HortiNet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product specific campaigns etc. APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

APEDA assists in upgradation and strengthening of recognized laboratories for export testing and residue monitoring plans. APEDA also provides assistance under the financial assistance schemes of infrastructure development, quality improvement and market development for boosting export of agricultural products.

In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognized 220 labs across India to provide services of testing a wide range of products to exporters. (ANI)

