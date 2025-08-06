New Delhi [India] August 5 (ANI): PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP) has evaluated total of 293 infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 13.59 lakh crore so far through the NPG mechanism.

Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, informed on Tuesday that under the PM GatiShakti initiative, as on date, 57 Central Ministries/Departments, including 8 Infrastructure, 22 Social and 27 Economic & other Ministries/Departments, have been onboarded on PMGS NMP.

He added that 36 States/UTs have also been onboarded on PMGS NMP. About 1700 data layers, including 969 layers from States/UTs and 731 layers from Central Ministries/Departments, have been mapped and integrated on the PMGS NMP.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP) was launched in October 2021. Since the launch, substantial progress has been made, which includes development of the geospatial platform, integration of multiple georeferenced data, provision of planning tools/software for planning infrastructure projects (including socio-economic infrastructure), and capacity building.

Mechanism of Network Planning Group(NPG) has been institutionalised, under which infrastructure projects are evaluated for integrated planning, multimodality, inter-modality, synchronization of efforts, whole of Government approach and Last-mile connectivity in and around the project catchment area.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has no specific or separate fund allocation. However, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure through Part- II of the "Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022- 23" made a provision of Rs 5000 crores for disbursement among the States for PMGS related infrastructure development.

