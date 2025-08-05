The World Games is back and the 2025 edition is all set to be hosted in China. The World Games are an international multi-sport event comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games. Just like the summer Olympic games, it gets hosted every four years. Generally, the World Games are hosted one year after a Summer Olympic Games, over the course of 11 days. The World Games are governed by the International World Games Association, under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee. sports or disciplines that were on the program of The World Games have been discontinued because they are now included in the programme of the Olympic Games. India Finishes World University Games 2025 Campaign: Here's A Look at the Medal Tally.

The World Games 2025 will be the 12th edition of the competition. The first edition of The World Games was held in Santa Clara, California, United States, in 1981, and the eleventh edition was held in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. 99 nations participated in the last edition of the World Games which was hosted in USA. The World Games is different in some ways from other multi-sport events, such as the Olympic Games.

Unlike the Olympics, host cities are not required to construct new venues or facilities for the Games. The competitors are selected by the sports' international federations. The World Games is an opportunity for the athletes who are top performers in their sport but do not get a fair opportunity to prove themselves at the biggest stage. Meanwhile, fans eager to get date, venue and other details of the World Games 2025, will get the complete information here.

When is World Games 2025? Know Date

The World Games 2025 will be played between August 7 to August 17, 2025.

Where Will World Games 2025 Take Place? Know Venue

In 2019, it was announced that The World Games in 2025 will take place in Chengdu, China.

What are the Sporting Events Which Are Part of World Games 2025?

A total of 35 games will be part of the World Games 2025. They are Air Sports (Drone Racing), American Football (Flag Football Team Women), Archery (Field Barebow, Field Recurve, Target Compound), Softball, Billiards (Carrom, Pool, Snooker), Boules Sports (Lyonnaise Progressive Shooting, Pétanque Classic), Canoe (Dragonboat, Canoe, Polo), Cheerleading, DanceSport (Breaking, Latin, Standard), Fistball, Floorball, Flying Disc, Gymnastics, Handball (Beach), Ju-Jitsu, Karate, Kickboxing, Karfball (Beach, Indoor), Lacrosse, Life Saving, Muaythai, Orienteering, Powerboating, Powerlifting, Racquetball, Roller Sports, Sambo, Sport Climbing, Squash, Triathlon, Tug of War, Underwater Sports (Finsweeping, Freediving), Waterski & Wakeboard (Cable, Wake and Wakeboard), Wushu. Athletics World Championship 2025: Indian Sports Ministry Approves Lengthy Foreign Training for Neeraj Chopra and Others.

How Many Nations Will Take Part in the World Games 2025? How Many Medal Events Are There?

A total of 118 nations will participate in the World Games 2025. 253 medal events will be there across 35 sports in the World Games 2025.

