New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, lauded the traditional Eri Silk of Meghalaya, which has gained global recognition.

PM Modi stated that the production process of Eri Silk does not involve killing silkworms, making it an ethical and eco-friendly alternative in the global textile market. That is the reason the Meghalaya silk is also called 'Ahimsa Silk'.

"Eri Silk from Meghalaya was recently awarded a GI tag... The tribes of Meghalaya, especially the Khasi community, have preserved it for generations and enriched it with their skills... The silkworms that produce this are not killed, which is why it is known as 'Ahimsa Silk,'" PM Modi said during his Man Ki Baat.

Emphasising its environmental appeal, the Prime Minister said that Eri Silk presents an opportunity because of its characteristics.

"It is a perfect product for the global market since there is an increased demand for products that don't harm the environment," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the functional benefits of the fabric, noting that Eri Silk keeps the wearer warm in winter and cool in summer, a unique property that makes it suitable for all climates.

"This silk keeps you warm during winters and cool during summers," he added.

Further praising the role of local communities, he said, "Women of Meghalaya are taking this to a larger scale via self-help groups," showcasing how grassroots efforts are empowering women and expanding the reach of indigenous products.

Eri Silk is renowned as the world's only vegan silk, where, unlike other silks, the moth inside the cocoon is not killed. Instead, the moth naturally exits the cocoon, leaving it behind for us to use. This ethical and eco-friendly process sets Eri Silk apart, making it a symbol of compassion and sustainability in the textile industry.

Last year, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, obtained the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its Eri Silk directly from Germany on the nation's 78th Independence Day.

This remarkable accomplishment not only elevates the region's traditional craftsmanship but also positions Eri Silk as a globally recognised, sustainable textile.

This achievement further solidifies the silk's status as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, underscoring its authenticity and regional significance.

This certification marks a pivotal step in bringing Eri Silk closer to penetrating the global export market, expanding its reach, and establishing a strong international presence.

The milestone also opens new doors for Eri Silk, positioning it as a leading eco-friendly fabric in the international market and showcasing the region's potential in contributing to the global textile industry. (ANI)

