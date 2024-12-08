New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will first travel to Jaipur first where he will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held during December 9-10 is "Replete, Responsible, Ready". The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led Startups among others.

Eight country sessions will also be held during the Summit with participating countries on the themes like 'Water Management for Livable Cities', 'versatility of Industries- manufacturing and beyond' and 'Trade and Tourism.'

Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also be held in three days. The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, Startups Pavilion among others.

Over 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organizations will participate in the Summit.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Panipat in Haryana, where he will launch LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the Main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.

In line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Prime Minister will launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat. .

This initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass.

They will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.

Prime Minister will also distribute appointment Certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal.

The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. The University will have one College of Horticulture for Graduate and Post-Graduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticulture disciplines. It will work towards crop diversification and world class research for development of horticulture technologies. (ANI)

