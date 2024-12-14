New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) has provided Rs 2 lakh life insurance coverage to over 21 crore beneficiaries, ensuring financial security for families in times of uncertainty, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

The Finance Ministry in a social media post on X added that the cumulative enrolment under the PMJJBY has recorded at 21.67 crore, and the cumulative number of claims received was 860,575, worth Rs 17,211.50 as of October 20 this year.

Also Read | Sambhal: Decades-Old Shiv Temple Re-Opens After 46 Years in Uttar Pradesh's Khaggu Sarai Area (Watch Video).

PMJJBY is a one-year life insurance scheme renewable from year to year, offering coverage for death due to any reason. Persons in the age group of 18-50 years having an individual bank or a post office account are entitled to enrol under the scheme.

People who join the scheme before completing 50 years of age can continue to have the risk of life cover up to the age of 55 years upon payment of the regular premium.

Also Read | Zepto's Expenses Surge Over 71% to INR 5,747 Crore in FY24, Clocks INR 1,248.6 Crore in Losses.

Life cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason against a premium of Rs 436 per annum.

The Finance Ministry on Saturday provided the figures of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

It stated that nearly 48 crore individuals have enrolled in Rs 2 lakh accident insurance coverage through PMSBY, while the PMJDY has attracted more than 54 crore beneficiaries.

As per the official figures, the cumulative enrolment under the PMSBY has been 47.59 crore, and the cumulative number of claims received stood at 193,964, while the cumulative number of claims disbursed is 147,641.

As of 14th August, 24, the number of total PMJDY accounts is 53.13 crore; 55.6 percent (29.56 crore) Jan-Dhan account holders are women, and 66.6 percent (35.37 crore) Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, as per the official figures.

As per the ministry, total deposit balances under PMJDY accounts stand at Rs 2,31,236 crore. The deposits have increased about 15 times with an increase in accounts of 3.6 times as of Aug 15, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)