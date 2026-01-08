New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the industry and manufacturing sectors play a vital role in the state's economy. Keeping economic growth in view, the upcoming state budget will place special emphasis on the industrial sector.

According to an official release, the state government has set a clear objective to make the forthcoming budget more employment-oriented and industry-friendly so as to strengthen the state's economy and ensure Haryana's leading contribution in India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The Chief Minister was interacting with entrepreneurs during a pre-budget consultation meeting held in Gurugram on Wednesday. Nayab Singh Saini stated that the objective of the pre-budget consultation meetings is to create a more industry-friendly environment in the state by incorporating valuable suggestions from relevant stakeholders. He recalled that a similar consultation was held last year as well, which yielded excellent suggestions and helped strengthen policies. As many as 71 suggestions received during the previous consultations were incorporated into the budget.

For the financial year 2025-26, a provision of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore was made for the Industries and Labour Departments, out of which Rs 873.51 crore has already been spent. He added that constructive budget-related suggestions are welcome, and stakeholders can also submit their inputs through an AI chatbot, the release said. The Chief Minister said the Haryana Government is continuously working to ensure that budget announcements are implemented at the ground level. In the previous budget, the allocation for the Industries and Labour Departments was increased by 129.37 per cent to further strengthen these sectors.

He informed that land has been earmarked for the construction of dormitories and single-room accommodations for workers--5 acres in IMT Bawal, 2.76 acres in IMT Faridabad, and 5.47 acres in IMT Sohna. Additionally, around 5,800 acres of land have been identified for the expansion of IMT Kharkhoda at a rate of Rs 3 crore per acre, which will soon be acquired under the Industrial Policy-2022. The Chief Minister said that several suggestions were received during the pre-budget consultation meeting. He assured that there will be a special focus on budgetary provisions for Haryana's industrial development. The more concrete and implementable the suggestions, the more effective the budget will be. He emphasised that every suggestion serves as a guiding input and personally assured that all proposals would be considered seriously. Nayab Singh Saini added that a satellite city is planned to be developed over an area of 10,000 acres in Kharkhoda of Sonipat district. Along with this, a wholesale market will be established in Rai, for which traders have already started approaching the government. He further said that the government has also committed to setting up an EV Park as mentioned in its election manifesto.

Additionally, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the RRTS project worth Rs 70,000 crore has been prepared, and tenders will be floated soon. The RRTS will operate from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal and Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar, benefiting the people of the state. A Convention Centre will also be built in Manesar, a release said.

He added that a Labour Court will be constructed in the Mini Secretariat complex at Bawal at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, for which the budget has already been allocated to the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads).Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the Haryana Government is working with a focused vision of 'Viksit Bharat'-2047. Along with industrial growth, the government is fulfilling its responsibilities effectively to give India a new identity as a developed nation.

He emphasised that representatives from the industrial sector play a crucial role in shaping a future-ready Haryana. Therefore, the state government will continue to take steps by seeking suggestions through such pre-budget sessions to make the upcoming budget inclusive, smooth, and productive for all stakeholders. (ANI)

