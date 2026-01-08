Anandapur (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Matangini Colony slum within Anandapur police station limits on Wednesday night, triggering a large-scale firefighting response.

At least nine fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighters are currently engaged in firefighting operations, and efforts are underway to prevent the fire from spreading.

Also Read | Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

Also Read | China Squeezes Japan on Dual-use Exports Amid Taiwan Spat.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)