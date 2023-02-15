New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): PNB MetLife, one of India's leading life insurers, has announced the launch of 20 new branches across India. PNB MetLife already has an extensive distribution network in the country with over 135 branches and opening up these new branches is in line with their strategy to better serve the needs of our growing customer base across the country.

The new branches will enable PNB MetLife customers to get access to customer-focused products and solutions as well as convenient and easy access to the full range of services in the branches.

Also Read | We’re Working on Setting Up G20 Museum, Trying to Source Key Cultural Artefacts from … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The 20 new branches are set across India in strategically key cities and include: Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), Alambagh (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Una (Himachal Pradesh), Balasore (Odisha), Ambala (Haryana), Hisar (Haryana), Dunlop (Kolkata, West Bengal), Kottarakara (Kerala), Thalassery (Kerala), Khammam (Telangana), Hassan (Karnataka), Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Indore (MP), Sehore (MP), Baner (Pune, Maharashtra) and Jalgaon (Maharashtra).

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Bansal, CDO, PNB MetLife said, "We are delighted to bring PNB MetLife's services and solutions closer to our customers through these new branches across 20 key cities in India. Our agents and teams will continue to deliver world-class customer service in these cities, as we remain focused on helping people build confidence in the future and protect their families. Our new branch in Hassan in Karnataka is part of our focus on increasing our presence in rapidly growing and strategically important markets. We aim to enable our local customers to get easier access to our services."

Also Read | Chetan Sharma Alleges Indian Cricketers Take Injections to Prove Fitness in Video From Sting Operation.

As a brand, PNB MetLife prioritizes the needs of customers and the opening of these branches across India will further help PNB MetLife provide seamless service to their customers and stakeholders in these cities.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of the leading life insurance companies of India (Source - CRISIL), has as its shareholders MetLife International Holdings LLC. (MIHL), Punjab National Bank Limited (PNB), M. Pallonji and Company Private Limited Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited (JKB), and other private investors, with MIHL and PNB being the majority shareholders.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @PNBMetLife1, www.facebook.com/PNBMetLife, or visit www.pnbmetlife.com.

- The marks "PNB" and "MetLife" are the registered trademarks of Punjab National Bank and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, respectively. PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited is a licensed user of these marks.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)