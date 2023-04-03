Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers 400+ pocket insurance products on their platform to offer financial coverage against everyday risks. Out of these products, one can also avail of plans that cover unforeseen events resulting in loss of income.

In today's world, income security is crucial to meet the basic needs, as it helps reduce financial stress, promote social inclusion, and support economic growth. Hence, the plans offering coverage against income loss are essential for one's peace of mind.

Here are some of the top pocket-sized insurance products available on Bajaj Markets:

- Income Loss Cover Plan

* Premium: Rs. 212/year

* Accident death benefit and weekly cash up to Rs. 10,000 in case of temporary total disability

- Loss of Earning Cash

* Premium: Rs. 304/year

* Monthly cash benefit of up to Rs. 50,000/month for a maximum of 60 days in case of disability

- Income Protect Covers 18-35 Years

* Premium: Rs. 480/year

* Monthly salary of a maximum of Rs. 1 Lakh if one is hospitalised due to an injury for over 7 days

- Income Protect Covers 36-50 Years

* Premium: Rs. 540/year

* Monthly salary of up to Rs. 1 Lakh for a period of 3 months

Loss of income may also arise due to unforeseen events during one's daily commute. Pocket insurance plans such as Mumbai Local Train Cover, Mumbai Metro Insurance, and Delhi Metro Insurance offer financial coverage in the event of such unfortunate scenarios. The pocket insurance plans available on the online platform of Bajaj Markets are affordable and designed to suit a range of budgets.

In addition to this, they also offer customisable insurance products which provide comprehensive coverage. Also, one can reap the benefits of easy account management, fast claim processing, quick 3-step application process, and smooth customer service, on Bajaj Markets.

