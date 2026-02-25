What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat is set to host the third edition of the Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 on March 1, at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, a release said.

The event was convened by the Department of Science & Technology and Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM). This global conference is inspired by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose call for technological self-reliance has placed semiconductors at the heart of India's growth agenda.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, will inaugurate the event alongside Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister for Science & Technology Arjun Modhwadia.

The conference theme, "Gujarat: India's Gateway to Silicon," reflects the state's ambition to position itself as the anchor of India's semiconductor ecosystem. With Gujarat's robust infrastructure, industrial corridors, and investor-friendly policies, the state is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's semiconductor manufacturing and research capabilities. The event will bring together global semiconductor CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies that will strengthen India's position in the global value chain.

Over two days, the conference will feature keynote addresses, thematic panels, and international roundtables. Day one will open with sessions on next-generation semiconductor research and manufacturing, logistics and export readiness for hubs like Dholera and Sanand, financing through GIFT International Financial Services Centre, and workforce development for future skills.

The release stated that discussions will also focus on strengthening India's electronics foundation, from printed circuit boards to resilient component ecosystems. Parallel sessions will include a Micron Suppliers' Roundtable, country-specific roundtables with Japan and Taiwan, and a seminar on education and outreach titled 'From Silicon to Students: Building India's Semiconductor Future.' Day two will feature a guided tour to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), facilitated by GSEM, DICDL, and Tata Electronics, offering delegates an opportunity to witness Gujarat's ambitious infrastructure projects firsthand.

The conference will host an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of TEPL; Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology; GC Chaturvedi, Chairman of CG Semi; Ramesh Kunhikannan, Executive Vice Chairman of Kaynes Technology; Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI; and Rao Tummala, Emeritus Professor at Georgia Tech. Their participation underscores the global confidence in Gujarat's semiconductor vision and the Prime Minister's call for India to emerge as a leader in advanced technologies.

Anchor Semiconductor Project Proponents such as Micron, Tata Electronics, and Kaynes Semicon, along with knowledge partners including JETRO (Japan), KOTRA (Korea), Invest India, India Semiconductor Mission, SEMI, IESA, ELCINA, ICEA, and MEDEPC, have extended their support to this initiative.

Their involvement highlights the international collaboration and national momentum that Gujarat is fostering under the Prime Minister's guidance and the Chief Minister's leadership.

The Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 is expected to be a landmark event, setting the stage for India's semiconductor growth. The synergy of the Prime Minister's vision for technological self-reliance, together with the Chief Minister's commitment to make Gujarat a hub of innovation and investment, will showcase India's readiness to lead in the global semiconductor industry. As the theme suggests, Gujarat welcomes global chipmakers and domestic industries, entrepreneurs, and students to contribute towards this transformative journey. (ANI)

