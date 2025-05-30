Pokarna reports strong revenue growth of 35.34% YoY for FY25 with solid growth in PAT at 114.68% YoY

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: Pokarna Limited, India's largest exporter of premium Granite and Quartz Surfaces, today announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31,2025. Pokarna offers 100+ innovative quartz designs catering to a wide range of customer preferences across key international markets under the Quantra Brand and through private label partnerships.

The company has delivered a solid performance, strong revenue growth, robust margins despite an exceptionally volatile global environment.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FY25 (Full Year) Performance

- Total Revenue: Rs930.13 Cr, up 35.34% YoY.

- EBITDA: Rs347.04 Cr, up 56.90% YoY.

- EBIT: Rs302.86 Cr, up 69.57% YoY.

- PAT: Rs187.54 Cr, up 114.68% YoY.

- EPS: Rs60.49, up 114.68% YoY.

Q4 FY25 (Quarterly) Performance

- Total Revenue: Rs262.68 Cr, up 62.50% YoY (Q4 FY24).

- EBITDA: Rs104.59 Cr, up 138.93% YoY.

- EBIT: Rs92.90 Cr, up 184.93% YoY.

- PAT: Rs58.90 Cr, up 279.77% YoY.

- EPS: Rs19.00, up 279.77% YoY

Company overview

Starting with natural granite mining and processing, we expanded to become India's largest exporter of premium Quartz Surfaces.

Strategic & Operational Update

Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, briefed that, during the year, subsidiary company Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited capitalized KREOS line, adding new technological capability to its platform. It is expected to contribute revenue starting from H2FY26 and Chromia line remains under implementation and will bring high-resolution design printing capabilities upon completion.

About the expansion at Makaguda, Hyderabad, he informed that, machinery is expected by December,25 and will be operational in Q2 of FY27.

He also informed that, Pokarna declared a dividend of 30% to its shareholders for FY25.

Key Strengths and Capabilities

Quartz

- Experienced leadership team with significant tenure and track record.

- State of art production facilities and continued focus on R&D

- Comprehensively serving through private label products and Quantra brand

- Laser-focused on operational excellence

- Focused on key niches in the US market with clear roadmap to healthy margins.

Granite

- Vertically integrated with captive quarries and state of the art mining and processing infrastructure

- Broad, diverse presence by geography, for last 30 years

- Experienced management team.

