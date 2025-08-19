New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The latest policy support on cotton imports has come as a boost for the textile sector says Industry body the Confederation Of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

Chandrima Chatterjee, Secretary General , CITI said, "It's a great move for the Indian industry, and if that also gives any positive signal to the negotiations, then I think it's a win-win for both sides. But I think the primary trigger has been the repeated concern being raised by the industry bodies and the associations."

Also Read | POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Launch Offers.

She also believes that, over the last 2 years, this intervention has been working towards helping bring some more price competitiveness in this sector and stabilising the cotton prices, which have seen a lot of fluctuations lately.

The Indian textile industry has welcomed the government's decision to waive customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on the import of cotton till September 30, calling it a timely relief for the sector battling volatile prices and supply pressures.

Also Read | 'Vista Village': Learning Malayalam Was a Challenge but Rewarding, Says Sunny Leone.

Reacting to the announcement, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman, Rakesh Mehra, said, "The removal of the import duty on cotton, though only for a brief period, signals the government's strong commitment to help India's textile sector become stronger and more globally competitive." He noted that the demand for such a measure had been pending for a long time within the industry.

"CITI would like to thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, all other concerned authorities and different Ministries, especially the Finance, Textile, Agriculture and Commerce Ministries, for appreciating the concerns of the Indian textile sector and providing us the necessary support through this very progressive measure," Mehra added.

Industry leaders believe the step will provide relief across the cotton value chain, which directly employs nearly 35 million people and accounts for about 80 per cent of India's total textile exports. India has set a target to more than double textile and apparel exports to USD 100 billion by 2030.

The Central Government on Monday announced a complete waiver of customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on the import of raw cotton.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the exemption will be applicable on cotton falling under heading 5201 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. The waiver will come into effect from August 19, 2025, and remain valid till September 30, 2025.

The Finance Ministry said the decision was taken in public interest to ease raw material costs for domestic manufacturers and exporters at a time when the textile sector has been facing price volatility and supply pressures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)