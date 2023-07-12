NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12: Amid overwhelmingly positive employee feedback, Policybazaar last week concluded Season 3 of Jeeto Apna Ghar (JAG), an award-winning employee-focused initiative. The contest is a testament to Policybazaar’s consistent efforts that go above and beyond, to reward its best advisors. The brand profoundly believes that the growth of employees is directly proportional to the growth of the organisation. This year JAG 3.0 saw the top 30 per cent advisors contend to achieve the ever-cherished Indian middle-class dream of owning one’s own house.

Komal Rawat, a JAG winner, said, “There are a lot of employers who give you vouchers or a bonus for good performance. But winning a house is unheard of. It is because of Policybazaar that I own a house at the age of 22. I am the first one in my family to have achieved that.”

JAG’s impact on employee retention

JAG has helped Policybazaar retain the best talent as it makes them feel appreciated. The contest recognises the top 60 per cent advisors who bring in a lion’s share of the brand’s total business.

Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO, PB Fintech, “Since the launch of JAG, PB has been able to bring the employee attrition rate down by a third. More importantly, we are able to help our top advisors achieve the ultimate dream of owning their own house.”

A growing culture of employee development

This year’s JAG saw the top 60 per cent of Policybazaar Advisors participate in a one-of-its-kind employee recognition initiative, raising the bar for employee engagement across the country. Through JAG, employees have won rewards worth 25 Cr with 23 houses, 8 cars and cash rewards till date. In its Season 3, eight employees won a house worth Rs 25L each and 8 others won a car worth Rs 8L each. Also, cash prizes worth Rs 7.5 crores have been distributed as incremental incentives to the advisors irrespective of them having won a house or a car.

Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said, “At Policybazaar, if you perform well then the sky is the limit for the rewards you get. Employee satisfaction and growth are pivotal at Policybazaar. We not only hire the best talent but also nurture them and keep them motivated to do their best for consumers.”

The Jeeto Apna Ghar contest is a part of some of the many innovative initiatives through which Policybazaar appreciates its advisors. This unique contest not only boosts employee morale but also fosters a spirit of healthy competition within the brand. www.policybazaar.com

Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, which owns the fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and the lending & insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae. The Policybazaar.com Group has backing from a host of investors including the likes of PE funds and other family offices. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

