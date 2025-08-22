SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 22: At just 27, HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, affectionately known as Pacho, is leading a quiet revolution in the world of polo. Under his leadership, the Jaipur Polo Team has returned to the forefront of global polo, clinching 12 out of 14 finals in the 2024-25 season. His efforts have not only revived the historic team, but are reshaping the sport's future in India and beyond, while positioning Jaipur as a polo powerhouse once again.

Also Read | Jamshedpur Shocker: Medical Student Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison in Jharkhand, 4 Such Cases in City in Past 24 Hours.

From the sun-kissed fields of Rajasthan to the prestigious turf of Guards Polo Club in the UK, where the Jaipur Polo Team lifted the historic Jaipur Trophy in July 2025, Pacho is bringing both a legacy and a bold new vision to polo. In the span of just over a year, the team's transformation has caught the attention of polo fans and players worldwide, while rejuvenating a sport once synonymous with royalty in India. And at the center of it all stands a young Maharaja whose leadership combines grace, grit, and a deep sense of purpose.

Pacho's journey into the sport began not in a palace courtyard, but on the fields of Guards Polo Club, where he played his first competitive match at the age of 17. Educated at Millfield School in Somerset and later in Rome, where he studied cultural heritage and art history, his education and outlook are as global as they are rooted in tradition. "Polo isn't just a game," he says thoughtfully. "It's my great-grandfather's legacy, Jaipur's pride, and India's soul. I want to carry it forward - but inclusively."

Also Read | Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched at INR 7.98 Lakh With New Features and Upgrades; Check All About New Accessory Package for Hyundai’s Micro SUV.

His mission to restore the Jaipur Polo Team to its former glory led him to take the bold step of reviving the team in 2024, after it had been dormant for decades. Once the pride of Indian polo, the team returned not only to compete, but to dominate, winning prestigious titles such as the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup and the Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup. His legendary 120-yard strike in the latter - named the "goal of the year" - has become the stuff of polo folklore.

But behind the headlines is a quiet determination. "These victories are for Jaipur, for Rajasthan, and for India," Pacho remarked at a press briefing last year. He doesn't see himself as just a royal figure; he's a team captain who competes with the same drive and hunger as his peers, riding every chukker with the same intensity.

Wearing the vibrant five-colour pachranga jersey - a tribute to Jaipur's flag and a historic Afghan campaign - Pacho and his team blend heritage with modernity. His aspirations extend far beyond just winning trophies. Through the Sawai Man Singh Polo Academy, named after his great-grandfather, he has opened doors for young players from diverse backgrounds, offering them training, ponies, and opportunities. "Talent shouldn't be gated by privilege," he says firmly.

Off the field, Pacho continues to be a champion of Jaipur's cultural heritage. Whether restoring palaces, conserving temples, or working on heritage tourism projects, he remains dedicated to preserving the city's rich history. His philanthropic initiatives, particularly focused on education and skill-building for women, reflect a broader mission to empower future generations while honoring the past.

As a global ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., Pacho is also representing India's polo culture on the world stage, playing across renowned polo destinations such as Sotogrande and St. Moritz. With committed partners like AU Small Finance Bank and the Adani Group, the Jaipur Polo Team is gaining momentum both in India and internationally. However, Pacho remains deeply connected to his roots. "We now have ten full-sized polo fields in Jaipur," he proudly shares. "We're ready to host the world."

The 2025 UK tour marked a significant milestone, culminating in a rain-soaked, hard-fought victory at Guards Polo Club. The Jaipur Trophy, last played in 2014, was revived in dramatic fashion, with Pacho leading the charge. The event also featured the Indian Polo Challenge Shield final and a cultural showcase that celebrated the UK-India relationship, featuring Bharatanatyam by British-Indian children, fusion music, and Indian cuisine at Searcys.

Pacho's approach to the sport is focused on building something lasting rather than seeking the spotlight. The growing support for the Jaipur Polo Team reflects the faith people have in his vision. "Polo was born here," he says, looking toward the future. "It's time for us to lead again - not just in play, but in purpose."

Looking ahead, Pacho's commitment to the sport remains unwavering. With a landmark season behind him and an action-packed calendar ahead, the Jaipur Polo Team is preparing to return to Indian fields this September. Meanwhile, invitations to play internationally continue to pour in from Europe to the Middle East. Pacho's calm yet determined leadership is reshaping polo in India, transforming it from a fading royal pastime into a dynamic and accessible sport for the next generation. The revival has begun, and at its heart rides a young Maharaja with purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)