New Delhi, August 22: Hyundai Exter Pro Pack has been launched in India at INR 7.98 lakh, offering new exterior design enhancements, a dashcam feature and various other upgrades. Hyundai Motor India also added a new colour and the Pro pack for the Exter Micro SUV. Customers interested in buying the Hyundai Exter Pro pack can visit the company's official website or go to an authorised Hyundai dealership. The company will announce deliveries soon.

Hyundai has introduced some notable upgrades in its Exter Pro pack. Customers must pay an extra INR 5,000 to get this accessory package. Various Hyundai Exter variants will get the latest package, including the S+, SX, SX Knight, SX (O), SX Tech and SX AMT series. BMW Group India Becomes 1st to Achieve Milestone of 5,000 Electric Car Deliveries, Inaugurates 4,000-km High-Power Charging Corridor.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: Here's What's Added in New Accessory Package

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack includes a wheel arc cladding over the standard variant, making it appear bolder. The kit also consists of a grey side sill garnish. The company has introduced a new 'Titan Matte Grey ' colour option for the Exter micro SUV. A significant change was the addition of a dashcam for the SX (O) AMT variant. Earlier, the dashcam was available only on the SX Tech and SX Connect variants.

The top variant of the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack includes an 8.0-inch infotainment with support from Apple Car Play and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, and more. The safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX, reverse camera with sensors, ABS, TPMS, hill hold assist, EBD and more. The car continues to have a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine to produce up to 83 bhp power and 114 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors Issues Statement After Man Dies as Harrier EV in Summon Mode Allegedly Malfunctions in Tamil Nadu’s Avinashi (Watch Video).

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Variants Availability

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack starts at INR 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S+ MT variant. It is available for the following other variants - S+ AMT, SX Smart, SX Smart AMT, SX, SX AMT, SX Knight, SX Knight AMT, SX Tech, SX Tech AMT, SX (O), SX (O) AMT, SX (O) Connect, SX (O) Connect AMT, SX (O) Connect Knight and SX (O) Connect Knight AMT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).