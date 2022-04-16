Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education has launched Praadis Kids Learning app for students from Kindergarten to Second Grade. Praadis Kids Learning app is one of the most attractive and efficient elementary education-providing app that helps with the cognitive development of children. It is specially designed for junior kids and preschoolers.

Praadis Kids Learning app also hosts a special section on its platform called the FUN ZONE. In this section, students get to participate in a lot of fun activities which also increase their knowledge and intelligence. The junior app includes four subjects English, Mathematics, Hindi, Environmental Science, Computer Studies & Arts Education.

The curriculum for Praadis Kids Learning app has been designed in a dynamic way by incorporating lessons from NCERT, CBSE, ICSE & IB curriculums. Praadis Education has included storytelling based concept of learning. The 'Praadis building blocks' method is used for conceptual learning of Mathematics in children.

Innovative methods of live digital classes along with animation are used to enhance the interest and focus of the child. The learning methodology used at Praadis Education is based on research and development by international scholars from across the world to inculcate innovative learning in children.

Praadis Education for Juniors has exhaustive content for children including the rewards for children that help them learn better. Educational Games along with art & craft are included in the Praadis Kids Learning app.

In addition to the vast content, students can also learn from 'Praadis Digital Live Classes'. These classes are organized regularly on a scheduled basis. Praadis Education regularly sends reminders to junior students through emails, messages, or notifications to keep them aware of the upcoming live classes.

Praadis Kids Learning app provides the highest quality study content for all subjects. The Praadis Fun Zone includes activities like drawing, crafts, coloring, solving puzzles, and award-winning games. Praadis Kids Learning app is designed to help children sharpen their minds.

'Praadis Playbook' is an online book designed for junior kids. It contains a series of animated pages teaching some very important topics by making use of beautifully designed graphics pages.

One of the greatest features that Praadis Kids Learning App has is the 'Praadis Analytics' Section where the parents can check the key focus area for their children.

Enroll your kids today with the Praadis Kids Learning app and make your child's educational journey joyful and stress-free.

Praadis Education is a leading global EdTech company geared towards providing a world-class education to millions of students. The company's vision is to help the next generation of students by changing stressful education into joyful learning. Praadis Education focuses on learning through game-play and storytelling for highly effective and enjoyable education.

