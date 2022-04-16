Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 17, 2022 (Sunday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. PBKS vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 28.

After playing five matches each, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both have won three matches and are placed on number three and seven on TATA IPL 2022 points table respectively, with PBKS having relatively better Net Run Rate. Punjab Kings (PBKS) played their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI). PBKS flaunted their batting and bowling prowess well and won by 12 runs to register their 3rd win of IPL 2022. While as Sunrisers Hyderabad have come out well after failing in the first two matches and won their third consecutive match in IPL 2022 on Friday against KKR. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram skilfully lead SRH to an intelligent win with 13 balls sparing and seven wickets in hand. A close contest is expected as the two teams take on each other.

PBKS vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) are our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

PBKS vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PBKS vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Anuj Sharma (SRH) are our all-rounders. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

PBKS vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – T. Natarajan (SRH), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Marco Jansen (SRH), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) could be taken as the bowlers.

PBKS vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), – Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Anuj Sharma (SRH), T. Natarajan (SRH), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Marco Jansen (SRH), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

