Maulik Shah, the founder of Aditya Engimach, replaced the traditional Hindu Prayer with Jana Gana Mana to promote unity among workers of all religions.

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 27: The workday at Aditya Engimach begins the way many Indian shop floors do. Everyone gathers, the noise drops, and the factory pauses for a minute before machines and forklifts take over again.

But there's one thing you won't hear anymore. Until a few years ago, the company's morning routine opened with a short Hindu prayer, a familiar custom across many Workplaces.

"It was just the way we began considering industry standards", says Maulik Shah, who founded Aditya Engimach in 2010 and now serves as its managing director.

As the workforce grew more diverse, with employees and workers from different religious backgrounds, Shah says the ritual started to feel less like a harmless habit and more like a divider. So he made a switch as the prayer was dropped, and India's national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," became the factory's daily opening note.

The idea, Shah explains, was to keep the discipline of a shared start, without asking anyone to participate in a religious act that wasn't theirs. The anthem, he felt, offered a "common minimum" that didn't privilege one faith over another: stand together, start together, get to work.

Shah's decision to swap out the prayer fits a broader pattern he likes to talk about, resisting default choices.

He says he was offered the more comfortable route early on, joining his family's established business valued at around ₹110 crore. But chose to build something of his own instead.

In 2010, he founded Aditya Engimach in Rajkot, Gujarat--positioning it not as a generic job shop, but as a precision supplier that could play in high-spec, high-accountability sectors. Aditya Engimach operates in the world of forged and precision-engineered components--parts that often don't get seen by the end customer but carry heavy responsibility inside machines and systems.

The company's core offerings include closed-die forging, seamless rolled ring forging, and CNC/VMC-based precision machining. On its own market-segments listing, Aditya Engimach says it serves a wide spread of industries: Defence, Aerospace, Railways, Oil & Gas, Pressure Equipment spares, Power Transmission, Turbines & Wind Mill, Gear & Gearbox, Bearings, Automobiles, and Machine Tools & Precision Components, among others.

Shah also frames the company's growth as part of a bigger national shift toward building advanced manufacturing capability within India.

In sectors like defence, railways, power transmission, and oil & gas, where reliability, traceability, and compliance are non-negotiable, he believes "Make in India" has to mean more than assembling parts.

It means investing in precision processes, quality systems, and shopfloor capability so Indian suppliers can meet demanding specifications, reduce import dependence, and compete globally.

By building a high-spec forging and machining operation out of Rajkot, Shah positions Aditya Engimach as part of that ecosystem, helping the Indian industry source critical components domestically, strengthening supply chains, and creating skilled manufacturing jobs locally.

The company works from a facility of roughly 90,000 sq. ft., with a portfolio of 1200+ custom-engineered products and 50+ global clients, and has been expanding steadily at 15-20% year-on-year.

And for a company that sells into sectors where trust is non-negotiable, defence, railways, power transmission, oil and gas, Shah argues that trust has to begin at home: in the way workers see each other and the way they see the place they work.

In the end, the morning routine is still what it always was, a pause before the day's noise. The difference is what fills the silence.

