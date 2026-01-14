VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14: The Prestige Group has announced the launch of Prestige Evergreen, a comprehensive residential township located on SH 35, Whitefield Main Road, Varthur. Registered under RERA No. PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/010126/008374, the project is designed to offer a unique "forest in the city" experience, blending serene natural landscapes with modern urban conveniences.

Living Connected and Insulated Strategically situated in the heart of Bengaluru's new Central Business District (CBD), Evergreen is the newest phase of the acclaimed Prestige Raintree Park. It is co-located with Prestige Tech Forest, a massive 2.5 million sq. ft. IT Tech Park. This integration allows residents to enjoy a commute-free lifestyle while remaining "closeted comfortably in nature's serene arms".

Project Highlights & Amenities The development features a diverse range of unit configurations, including 1, 2, 3, 3 Bed + Study, and 4 Bed residences. Residents will have access to a suite of premium amenities designed for health, leisure, and convenience:

* Sports & Fitness: A fully equipped Gym and Aerobics Room, plus courts for Padel, Pickleball, Badminton, Squash, Basketball, and Cricket.

* Aquatics: Three distinct swimming pools, including an Indoor Family Pool, an Infinity Lap Pool, and a Relaxation Pool.

* Lifestyle & Social: A Mini Theatre, Reading Room, and a Clubhouse Terrace for entertaining.

* Convenience: On-site facilities including a Convenience Store, Salon, Creche, and a Co-working Space.

Authorized Sales Partner: BookNewProperty To facilitate a seamless booking experience for this high-demand launch, BookNewProperty has been appointed as an authorized sales partner for the project. BookNewProperty is a trusted platform authorized by major real estate developers, including Prestige Group, Godrej Properties, Mana Projects, and others, to manage inventory and assist homebuyers looking for projects in Whitefield and across Bangalore.

"Evergreen at Prestige Raintree Park offers a rare combination where a 2.5 million sq. ft. tech park meets a dense forest landscape," said Harshit Hegde at BookNewProperty. "As the authorized sales partner for Prestige, Godrej, and Mana, we are ensuring that homebuyers receive verified information and direct access to the best inventory for this landmark project."

Availability Enquiries for Evergreen at Prestige Raintree Park are now open. Prospective buyers can contact BookNewProperty to view official floor plans and secure their units.

About BookNewProperty BookNewProperty is a premier real estate discovery and booking platform. Recognized as an authorized sales partner for industry leaders such as Prestige Group, Godrej Properties, and Mana Projects, the platform provides homebuyers with zero-brokerage services, data-driven insights, and end-to-end transaction support.

