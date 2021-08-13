Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Primus Ohana, the New Senior Homes in Sarjapur

After the success of Primus Reflection in Kanakapura, Primus is all geared up to launch another exciting project closer to the city.

Primus's brand new project - Ohana - is coming to Sarjapur, in the prime micro market in Bangalore. Sarjapur paves way to a high standard of living with its benefits. It has access to everything one needs for an ideal living condition.

Being a hotspot for reputed companies, educational institutions, and commercial zones, Sarjapur supports a life that can be enjoyed by people of all ages without compromising on standards. Having a metro station close by highly benefits visitors.

Sarjapur is home to high-end specialty hospitals which is a clincher, especially for seniors, as they are often in need of medical assistance. Having a home within a high-end gated community allows one to experience the privilege of absolute privacy even in the midst of an active hub.

This new project is in collaboration with SJR PrimeCorp. Primus Ohana (RERA No: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/200103/003096) is a project in 1 among the 10 towers at SJR Bluewaters, a gated community in Harlur Main Road, Sarjapur. Surrounded by other lively communities, this project encourages the concept of the Nuclear Joint Family.

A nuclear joint family is having the family members living within the same community, but independently, allowing seniors to enjoy both privacy and the company of their loved ones. A revolutionary new concept that allows seniors to live close to their children allowing both kids and parents to enjoy the freedom they treasure. While seniors get to enjoy the company of like-minded people as well as the neighbouring lively communities.

The other special feature that's sure to make Primus Ohana a perfect project is the spacious 3 BHK apartments, because having friends and family over is not just meant for the youth. Primus Ohana also has 1 BHK apartment for those who love privacy. This new project aims to bring convenience, care, and comfort, all under one roof.

The pandemic has created a new lifestyle for everyone, one that includes staying indoors, following strict sanitation practices and being prepared for any emergencies. It also has created a surge in senior living homes that cater to the specific needs and demands of seniors.

The main reason is because the pandemic has brought forth two main problems among seniors - health concerns and increased loneliness - both of which can be solved with good senior homes. Since seniors are in need of medical assistance often, senior living homes help a lot. With social distancing and self isolation becoming the new norm, people have been avoiding visiting their older parents so as to not put their health at risk. This however adds to their loneliness. Senior living homes allow seniors to enjoy their time with like minded people and not feel alone.

What usually stops people from allowing seniors to enjoy a happy life is the fear that comes with an increased risk of falling ill. However, this does not mean that they should give in to it. Though kids are bound to fall often when playing, their playtime cannot be restricted. Rather, one pays closer attention to them and create an environment that is safer for them. Similarly, Primus creates an environment that allows seniors to enjoy an active life. They can get involved in sports, fitness activities, parties, and more without worrying about their health.

It is no secret that old age comes with a few restrictions but that's no reason to give up freedom. In fact, Primus ensures that one gets true independence in the golden years. Primus Ohana offers many features that give seniors freedom from chores, work, and tasks. They have a stellar team of regular maintenance staff, in-house restaurants and chefs who prepare homely, healthy meals that keep the seniors' diet restrictions in check.

The 24/7 medical help along with panic buttons installed in every home not only allows seniors to consult a professional every time they feel under the weather, but also allows their children to sleep in peace without worrying about the health of their parents. Apart from these services, senior-specific amenities like gyms, pools, sports courts, and more cater to the active lifestyle.

Apart from the many amenities and spacious homes, Primus Ohana goes the extra mile to not just provide a space for a happening and active lifestyle but actually make it happen. The community at Primus is actively involved in celebrating various festivals, organising events, and even enjoying personal celebratory occasions like birthdays with full vigor and enthusiasm. By creating an ecosystem that caters to a life seniors only dream of, the retirement age is no longer about loneliness and dependence, but that of dynamism and a community of their liking.

At Primus Ohana, true independence and privacy can be achieved without relying on others while also enjoying the company of not just other seniors, but every other age group of people. With unmatched services, constant care and a convenient lifestyle, Primus has cracked the code to the ultimate senior living. From senior-friendly amenities to minute details that make a huge difference like anti-skid flooring, grip handles in showers, and more, the homes of Ohana have it all. After all, having catered to 500+ senior members and over a decade of experience has resulted in constant evolution to serve nothing but the best.

