Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: After three successful shows in Mumbai, the much-awaited fourth edition of Raageet was recently held at Nehru Centre, Worli. Flawlessly organized by Kalangan Creations and Maitri Multicreations, the event witnessed a houseful audience, reaffirming the timeless appeal of classical melodies that inspire Bollywood's most loved tunes.

The concept of Raageet beautifully bridges the world of classical ragas and Hindi film music, offering audiences not just a concert, but a musical education wrapped in emotion and nostalgia. The evening's star performer, Priyani Vani Panditt, left the audience spellbound with her soulful renditions and engaging storytelling. Listeners not only hummed along but were deeply moved by her ability to weave history, knowledge, and melody into one seamless experience.

The live band elevated the Raageet experience with their exceptional artistry and seamless coordination. On Keyboard was Anay Gadgil, Sushant Sharma was on Guitar, Farooque Latif Khan on the Sarangi, Ashish Jha on Tabla, Harsh Nasery on Percussions and Raghav Sharma on Bass Guitar. While the harmonious voices of Anurag Patil, Anurag Puranik, Bandita Bharti and Vaishnevi Bhuyar in the chorus added a rich, layered dimension to the concert's soundscape.

The show was directed by Geet Lavesh Vani. Creative mind behind the Raageet concept, Ashish Pandit, a noted lyricist in the Indian film industry, continues to bring together art, knowledge, and performance in a format that is both educational and entertaining.

Talking about the show, Priyani Vani Panditt shares, "I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai audience for the overwhelming love and response to Raageet. It's truly heartwarming to see people connect so passionately with our rich musical heritage. Every performance is a celebration of the timeless bond between ragas and Bollywood melodies, and I feel blessed to share that joy with my audience."

Fresh from her month-long multi-city tour across the US and Canada, Priyani recently performed in Edmonton, Toronto, Calgary, Fort Lauderdale, Lubbock, and Milwaukee, where she also conducted a special workshop titled "Indian Melodies" for western music students at Texas Tech University's School of Music.

Proudly managed by team Thinkerz, Priyani Vani Panditt has an exciting line-up of performances both in India and abroad. She will soon be performing in Akola, Agra, Jodhpur, Indore and Singapore, enchanting audiences with her soulful renditions. Set to end 2025 on a high note, Priyani already has several sold-out shows lined up for 2026. Continuing her mission to make Indian classical-based melodies more accessible and loved across the world, she remains a true ambassador of musical excellence.

