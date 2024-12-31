PNN

New Delhi [India], December 31: The Pickle Factory, a delightful new workplace-family dramedy, is streaming now on the newly launched Prasar Bharati WAVES OTT platform.

The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, has dropped just in time for the New Year, offering the perfect binge-watching experience to ring in 2025 with laughter and heart.

A Euphoria Productions presentation, the series features a talented and interesting ensemble cast including Ritwik Bhowmik (Bandish Bandits), Tanya Maniktala (Kill, A Suitable Boy), Sohaila Kapur, Gagandev Riar, Naveen Kaushik, and Akashdeep Arora, among others. Produced by Aarrav Jindal, a Dice Media creation, directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, the series set in a scenic town of Dehradun, expertly balances workplace dynamics with personal stories. It follows the journey of Mahika, an intern at a small family-run business, as she navigates the ups and downs of her job, bonds with her quirky colleagues, faces unexpected challenges, and ultimately discovers the true meaning of family and friendship.

With 10 episodes of lighthearted yet meaningful storytelling, The Pickle Factory is the perfect binge-watch for the New Year's weekend. The series promises plenty of laughs, touching moments, and a reminder that connection and camaraderie can turn any situation around even in the most chaotic of workplaces.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati's newly launched OTT platform, offers a wide array of original content for viewers across India. With The Pickle Factory, WAVES aims to bring fresh, diverse, and engaging storytelling to its ever-growing audience.

Whether you're looking to unwind with family, and friends, or on your own, this feel-good series delivers the perfect mix of humour and heart to help you start 2025 on a positive note.

