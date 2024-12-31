Cupertino, December 31: The iPhone SE 4 price leaked before the launch next year, suggesting that the device may cost more than its predecessors. The price of the iPhone SE 4 has reportedly been revealed ahead of its launch in 2025, suggesting that the device may cost more compared to its predecessors. The smartphone will come with advanced features and integrations like Apple Intelligence and improvements in the design.

Apple's iPhone SE series offers a smartphone with good performance with a compact design and budget-friendly price range compared to the standard iPhone series. According to a report by MoneyControl, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 version will include many features available in the latest iPhone 16 series, such as display, camera, and AI system. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Likely in Q1 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Foldable Smartphone.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2025

The report mentioned that the upcoming Apple smartphone would likely be priced at around 8,00,000 South Korean won (around INR 46,400). The device is expected to be launched in the United States around USD 500 (around INR 42,700). Compared to the iPhone SE 3, this is expensive as it was launched in 2022 at USD 429 (around INR 36,700). This makes the device around USD 71 more expensive compared to its predecessor.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 may feature a 6.06 or 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Apple's latest A18 chip. It is expected to get a 48MP primary camera with a USD Type C charging port. The device will likely offer 4GB to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is not expandable. Besides, Apple may offerApple may offer Face ID and 12MP selfie cameras on the device. POCO X7 Pro Confirmed To Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Processor on January 9, 2024; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple's iPhone SE 4 price increase may be justified as the device may offer the latest processor, 48MP primary camera and integration of Apple Intelligence, among other upgrades.

