New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/TPT): Kamal Kishor Mishra, announced a high-concept suspense thriller film to be directed by N Gulab.

Through this film, Producer is giving ott debut to a few actors and is set to release in 2023.

Kamal Kishor Mishra has shared the poster of his upcoming project, titled '1:30'. The producer made the announcement to mark his birthday on Monday.

Sharing the poster, Kamal wrote, "On the occasion of my birthday announcing my first project with @primevideoin." By seeing the poster of the film it seems the movie would be based on Time Travel.

The project is directed by N Gulab and is set to release in 2023. A fan reacted, "Aapke birthday pe to apne hi dhamka kar diya!" One more said, "Keep growing and looking forward for 1:30!"

The film will be based in Uttar Pradesh and is all set to go on floors in the year 2023.

Opening up about the film's concept, Kamal said, "As a producer, I am inclined towards human stories. Though this one is a time travel/thriller at the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. Kamal also mentioned that '1:30' will be totally based on Time Travel. '1:30' is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra under his banner One Entertainment Films with Amazon Prime Video.

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the release dates to be unveiled and we wish all the best to Kamal Kishor Mishra for his upcoming projects.

