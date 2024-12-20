Producer Manju Bharti unveiled Five Films in the presence of Mukesh J. Bharti Freddy Daruwala Rajneesh Duggal & Pramod Pathak

New Delhi [India], December 20: In a star-studded event, producer Manju Bharti of Vivek Films Production House unveiled an ambitious lineup of 5 major films, promising to redefine entertainment across genres. The grand announcement was attended by notable actors Freddy Daruwala, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdev, Pramod Pathak, Mukesh J. Bharti, Anand Kumar, Brijendra Kala, Mahesh Thakur, Arpit Ranka, Pravin Sisodia, and with Laxminarayan Agarwal, making it a memorable occasion for the industry.

Manju Bharti, along with actor Mukesh J. Bharti, emphasized the banner's vision to create compelling stories with unique narratives and exceptional artistry. Speaking at the event, Manju Bharti said, "Vivek Films Production house is established in 2012 by Manju bharti and committed to delivering films that resonate with audiences across the globe. With these five projects, we aim to set new benchmarks in storytelling and entertainment."

The Five Films Unveiled:

1. Recovery - Directed by MK Shivaaksh, this gripping drama delves into the struggles of redemption and second chances.

2. Papa Ki Pari - A heartwarming tale helmed by Aaryan Saxsena, this film explores the bond between a father and daughter.

3. Violence - Directed by Dudley, this action-packed thriller promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

4. Ketan Aur Bina - Bilal Qureshi brings an emotional drama based on true incidents about love, relationships, and societal norms.

5. My Father - Pramod Pathak directs this emotional family drama that examines complex father-son dynamics.

Actor Mukesh J. Bharti, who has been a consistent driving force behind Vivek Films Production house , shared his excitement: "These films reflect our passion for cinema and our dedication to meaningful storytelling. Each project has a unique flavor that will appeal to diverse audiences."

The announcement event also showcased the directors' creative visions, building anticipation for the films. With such a diverse lineup, Vivek Films Production house aims to cater to various tastes, from intense dramas to lighthearted entertainment.

Manju Bharti's leadership and Mukesh J. Bharti's unwavering support underscore the studio's ambition to create timeless cinematic experiences. Production on the films is set to begin soon, with releases scheduled for 2025 and 2026. The event was anchored by Simran Ahuja.

