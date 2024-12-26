Professor of How Sets New Record: 145 Million Views in Just 2 Days on Instagram Reels

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26: Kishor Naruka, widely known as Professor of How, has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing 145 million views on a single Instagram Reel within just two days. This record-breaking achievement underscores Kishor's ability to create captivating content that resonates with millions globally. Watch the viral reel here - https://www.instagram.com/share/_t8STBxf8

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration Begins For PM Narendra Modi's Annual Exam Event, Know Steps to Register.

Kishor's unique blend of education and entertainment has made Professor of How one of the most prominent creators in the digital space. Speaking about this milestone, Kishor shared:

"Our dedicated research team, which includes highly qualified experts and Ph.D. holders, ensures that every piece of content is factually accurate and deeply engaging. This success is a reflection of their efforts and creativity."

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of SA vs PAK Cricket Match.

With over six years in content creation, Kishor has built an impressive portfolio. His YouTube channel, Professor of How, has become a household name in infotainment, boasting 12 million subscribers and more than 3.6 billion views.

In addition to his flagship channel, Kishor has launched A for AI, a dedicated platform to simplify and educate audiences about artificial intelligence. This channel is quickly gaining popularity among tech enthusiasts and learners alike.

The recent success of the Instagram reel is yet another testament to Kishor Naruka's innovative approach to storytelling, combining research, animation, and relatable narratives to connect with audiences across platforms.

About Professor of How:

Professor of How is a leading infotainment platform that blends deep research, advanced animations, and engaging storytelling to simplify complex subjects. With a massive presence on YouTube and Instagram, the channel continues to inspire and educate millions globally.

* Watch the viral Instagram Reel here: Instagram Reel

* Explore the YouTube channel: Professor of How on YouTube

* Discover AI learning with A for AI: A for AI on YouTube

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)