Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the State University of Madhya Pradesh, organised a two-day National Yoga convention with the primary goal of discussing the issues that a developing country faces in combating anaemia and potential answers to those challenges.

The National Yoga convention, held at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya's sprawling auditorium, was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Renu Jain, in the presence of Rector of the University, Prof. Ashok Sharma, and Registrar, Dr Anil Kumar Sharma.

Dr AK Dwivedi, a senior Homeopathic physician of Advance Homeo Health Centre and Homeopathic Medical Research Private Limited, addressed a large crowd at the National Yoga Convention with a PowerPoint presentation that detailed the incidence of various types of anaemia in India.

According to Dr Dwivedi, Iron Deficiency Anemia is caused by when your body doesn't have enough iron to produce haemoglobin. While Aplastic Anemia is caused by the bone marrow's failure to produce new blood cells, Sickle cell anaemia is caused by a change in the gene when red blood cells' shape changes from round or oval to sickle. A lack of folate and vitamin B-12, in addition to iron, causes Vitamin Deficiency Anemia. Thalassemia is caused by a disruption in the DNA of haemoglobin. Hemolytic anaemia is a disorder in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be made.

Dr Dwivedi recommended those in attendance at the convention to consult their doctors as soon as possible if they had severe menstrual bleeding, bleeding piles, bleeding from the nose and mouth, or blood in the urine. Furthermore, adults over the age of 45 should avoid using painkillers on their own if they are experiencing weakness, exhaustion, or a high fever. Patients in this situation must undergo CBC testing in a laboratory and take medications suggested by specialists.

Dr Dwivedi also informed that he has been treating patients suffering from Aplastic anaemia with Homeopathy medicines for the last 22 years through his rich experience in the field of homoeopathy. Scores of his patients who have recovered from aplastic anaemia are living a completely normal life after recovery without the need for blood transfusion or taking any medications. As per Dr AK Dwivedi, homoeopathy medicines may help stop profuse menstrual bleeding or bleeding piles in a very shorter duration.

Dr S S Sharma, the program coordinator, gave a welcome speech. Deputy coordinator of the convention, Dr Anurag Sharma, faculty member Dr Sarita Dhanuka, Nikki Tiwari, Bipin Sharma, Yoga Acharya, Vishal Sharma, Nita Malaviya, Uma Pathak, Shital Pathak, Pooja Panwar, etc., remained present on this occasion.

