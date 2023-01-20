New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): Ashish Nandan Shrivastava, CEO of Progression Global, organised India Green Awards on January 11, 2023, at Udaipur Labhgarh Palace. The theme of this unique event was Environment Protection, Plastic Pollution, Green Infrastructure, Climate Change, Carbon emissions, and saving energy and natural resources. The Guest of Honour at the event was Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister with ten portfolios and a Guest Professor at the London School of Economics who was present virtually.

On the other hand, Yogesh Bedi, a Steel Industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in the industry, was present at the event as the Chief Guest. He is a member of the Circular Economy committees of Niti Ayog, MoRTH & FICCI and has recently led the set-up of India's 1st state-of-the-art Steel Recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Cab Driver Rents Over 16 Bank Accounts to Fraudsters, Arrested After Cops Trace His Account in KYC Link Update Scam Case.

As the name suggests, the event was an effort to celebrate India's green champions. In another word, India Green Awards was constituted to honour and celebrate the success of individuals, SMEs, big corporations, NGOs, and others, who have been playing a pivotal role in turning the dream of a sustainable and greener planet into a reality. Moreover, it became a platform to exchange technology and information in the environmental protection industry and recognise environmental protection enterprises across the globe.

Some of the awardees at India Green Awards were Jindal Stainless Hissar Limited, JSW - Coated Kalmeshwar, CDE Asia Limited, L & T Construction, Cellestial - E Trac Private Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Nisanth Thulasidas Madhavan (Afcons Infrastructure Limited), Ashish Jain (IPCA), Galaxy Solar, Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Afcons infrastructure limited), Mankind Pharma Unit 1, Vata Foundation, Mankind Pharma Sikkim, Yogesh Bedi (Tata Steel), and Kalpesh Bheda (Shreeji Solar).

Also Read | Bengaluru: 'I Got Her Name Tattooed on My Chest, She Rejected Me,' Says Jilted Lover Who Killed Engineering Student.

"I would like to invite the unheard green champions: NGOs, Individuals and Corporates to participate and nominate next year and showcase their work in the field of sustainability and would extend my special thanks to all the delegates and officials and other sponsors who have made this event possible. I would like to thank you all for being here and making this event a success. I hope that this event will create awareness and motivate everyone out there to think and act sustainably," remarked Ashish Nandan Shrivastava at the event.

"I would also like to thank all the committee members for organising this event and ensuring that it proceeds smoothly. Finally, let me thank all the distinguished guests once again and also my colleagues to keep me motivated throughout," he added.

The host of the programme, Ashish Nandan Shrivastava is the CEO of Progression Global (PG). Founded in 2019, Progression Global works for environmental protection to create environmental awareness. The company is also involved in research, investigative, and educational work in the field of pollution, forest, wildlife, land & water use, and various aspects of the environment.

India Green Awards received nominations from 174 organisations and individuals. All of these nominations are dedicated to environmental protection and role models for others through their awareness programmes, research, and initiatives. As a result, the event became a mega networking platform for policymakers, researchers, academicians, and industrialists from around the globe.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)