Bengaluru, January 20: The jilted lover, who stabbed an engineering student to death on the college corridors, has said that he had got the girl's name tattooed on his chest and could not take the rejection.

After killing the girl, the accused had attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself. The incident had taken place at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte locality of Bengaluru on January 2. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a first year BTech student. Bengaluru: Jilted Lover Stabs Engineering Student to Death in Premises of Presidency University College, Later Tries to Kill Himself (Graphic Video).

The accused, 21-year-old Pavan Kalyan, a BCA student in the Nrupatunga University, was rushed to the hospital by the police. After recovery, he had been discharged from the hospital and recorded his statement.

Kalyan claimed that the two were in a relationship for three years. But, recently, the now-deceased Layasmitha had started seeing another boy. She avoided the accused and told him that she does not like him anymore.

A livid Kalyan then decided to kill her and also end his life. He had purchased a sharp knife from the Majestic area, police said. When he went to talk to her finally, the girl scolded him. After this, he lost his cool and stabbed her repeatedly. The accused claimed that he tried to stab himself on his chest where her name was tattooed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura.

As per police, Kalyan had gone to the classroom and called the girl out. After speaking for about 15 minutes in the corridor, suddenly, the accused took out a knife from his bag and stabbed her on the chest, abdomen, neck and hand.

The boy and girl hailed from the same village. They were from Kashipura village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district. The development has sent shock waves among the students and Presidency University has been slammed for slack security.

