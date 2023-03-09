Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Propelld, a FinTech startup headquartered in Bangalore that specialises in education financing, recently unveiled its scholarship program with the scholarship pool valued up to INR 1 crore, intended for more than 100+ post-graduate students during the first phase. The scholarship program launched in February 2023 is receiving an overwhelming response across the country. The scholarship application window for the first phase will be open until 15th March 2023, with the results slated for announcement by the 1st week of April. Propelld invites more registration from interested students who wish to avail scholarships. Students aspiring to pursue a Postgraduate course such as - MBA or PGDM programs - during the academic year 2023-2024 batch will be deemed eligible to apply for a scholarship. Additionally, those encountering financial impediments shall be provided credit lines to fund their fees subject to the terms and conditions. Speaking about the initiative, Bibhu Prasad Das, Co-Founder of Propelld, said, "We are extremely pleased with an exceedingly positive response from students throughout India. Our objective is to provide comprehensive aid to individuals who exhibit a clear purpose of capitalizing on the opportunities presented to them during their academic pursuits. Through this scholarship initiative, we aspire to actualize the aspirations of numerous deserving students who are eager to pursue their education."

Propelld's primary goal is to democratise education, striving to provide all students with access to high-quality education and making it more affordable for those in need. Few points to note to go ahead with the application process.

- Eligibility criteria for the scholarship program include being a student of any Indian university, a post-graduate candidate enrolling in the 2023-24 academic year, and MBA or PGDM students are also welcome to apply.

- To apply, interested individuals must register via the scholarship.propelld.com link before the 15th of March, furnish their personal and academic details, and submit the requisite document proofs.

*T&C applied

