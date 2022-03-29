New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/ATK): Ebook platform, Tinkerfeed.com has recently released more than 2000 ebooks on their online platform.

This online portal offers a variety of novels, short stories, poetry, self-help, life-guiding, coaching books, and many more. They provide books to read in multiple languages so that a diversified audience can cater to reading books online.

Readers choose to read books on their devices rather than buy them due to digitalization. According to research, the global E-Book Reader Market is expected to be valued USD 38.17 billion by 2026, up from USD 30.69 billion in 2020.

The global E-Book Reader Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent from 2021 to 2026. Such platforms are one of the areas where money is being invested, which will, sooner or later, increase the market value of e-book readers. Tinkerfeed.com, is an online ebook platform that lets book lovers read books free of cost. This platform makes sure that you get access to all the books without paying any charges.

People are so interested in reading ebooks, the number of readers in India is predicted to reach 105.0 million by 2026.

Talking about the online platform, the Founder of Tinkerfeed.com says, "I have seen people pay exorbitant amounts of money to read books online over the years. To address this issue, I devised a scheme in which readers would have free access while authors would be able to upload their books and reach a large audience in a short amount of time. Because the e-book market is growing at a rapid pace, I believe we will have a large number of readers on our platform in the future. Our goal is to provide books that people will find useful."

Currently, the portal is open for only selected users but in near future, one could sign up easily. This will give access to all the masses who are fond of reading books but hesitate to take subscriptions due to hefty charges. Emerging as a leading online book platform, Tinkerdfeed.com has surely a long way in the industry.

