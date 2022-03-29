The nine days pious occasion of Chaitra Navratri will commence on 2 April. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. On each day of the auspicious occasion, nine different avatars or incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped by the devotees. The most important ritual that people follow during Navratris is Ghatasthapana. It is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana. Ghatasthapana is the invocation of Goddess Shakti which marks the beginning of the nine-day festival of Maa Durga. According to our scriptures, the tradition of Ghatasthapana is performed under a well-defined time and guidelines. Happy Navratri 2022 Greetings & Chaitra Navratri Images: Goddess Durga Wallpapers, Navadurga Photos, SMS, GIFs, WhatsApp Messages and Wishes for Festival Day.

The beginning of the Chaitra Navratri starts with the Pratipada tithi, which is believed as the arrival of Goddess Durga. The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. During Ghatasthapana puja, Goddess Shakti brings more power, strength, and energy to the devotees’ life. Note that it is restricted during the Amavasya and night. On the day of Kalash Sthapana people also decorate the floor with elegant rangoli designs. People draw Kalash or pots with different colour combinations and portraits of Maa Durga with vibrant powder colours. We have compiled some rangoli tutorial videos for Ghatasthapana puja 2022 below. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja Rangoli

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Rangoli Designs

Easy Kalash Rangoli For Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja

Maa Durga Free Hand Rangoli Idea For Chaitra Ghatasthapana 2022

Ghatasthapana Puja Rangoli Tutorial

The timing not suitable for the Ghatasthapana is afternoon, nighttime, and time beyond sixteen ghatis after sunrise. The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, which is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. According to Drikpanchang, if due to some reasons this time is not available then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta.

