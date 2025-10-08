PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 8: Proxgy, a deep technology company focused on building Made-in-India solutions for frontline industries, through its Founder & CEO Pulkit Ahuja, received dual honours from the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (MSMECCI) at a ceremony hosted at Vigyan Bhawan, Rajpath, New Delhi, during the 6th Global Sustainability Summit & Expo (18-19 September 2025). The event was endorsed by nine Government of India ministries. Recognitions include 'Founder of the Year' and 'MSME Make in India Initiative Award 2025'. Event endorsed by Nine Government of India Ministries.

The recognitions--'Founder of the Year' and 'Make in India Initiative' (for Proxgy) --celebrate entrepreneurship, innovation, and domestic manufacturing that strengthens India's industrial backbone.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Proxgy mentioned, "Receiving these two honors at Vigyan Bhawan is a deeply humbling milestone for me and for the entire Proxgy team. We started with a simple goal--to solve real problems for frontline operations with reliable, Made-in-India technology. These recognitions belong to every engineer, partner, and customer who believed in that vision. We remain committed to building in India, for India, and for the world."

At the Summit, Proxgy was recognized for its sustained product innovation and its contribution to India's manufacturing and technology ecosystem under the Make in India vision and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The awards were presented on stage before delegates from industry, policy, and academia.

Key Highlights of the event were as follows:

* Two recognitions: Founder of the Year Award and MSME Make in India Initiative Award (Proxgy)* Venue: Vigyan Bhawan, Rajpath, New Delhi* Occasion: MSMECCI 6th Global Sustainability Summit & Expo, 18-19 September 2025* Endorsement: The event was endorsed by nine ministries of the Government of India

About MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (MSMECCI)

MSMECCI is an industry association that aims to advance the interests of India's micro, small and medium enterprises through advocacy, events, and programs that promote innovation, collaboration, and growth.

About Proxgy

Proxgy builds Made-in-India technology that helps frontline industries work safer and smarter. The company focuses on practical, deployable solutions that combine hardware and software to improve operational efficiency, training, and remote collaboration.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790415/Pulkit_Ahuja.jpg

