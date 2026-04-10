BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: iPrudent (formerly Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd), a leading name in mutual fund distribution and wealth management, proudly announces the launch of MF Bharat, a dedicated mutual fund investment application aimed at democratizing investing across India.

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MF Bharat is built on a powerful belief - that mutual funds are among the most disciplined and structured vehicles for long-term wealth creation. By leveraging professional fund management, navigating market volatility, and harnessing the power of compounding, the platform enables individuals to participate meaningfully in India's growth story.

Despite the rapid expansion of financial markets, participation remains limited. MF Bharat aims to bridge this gap by extending awareness and access beyond traditional investor segments- reaching individuals across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including salaried workers, small business owners, delivery personnel, drivers, and support staff who have the discipline to save but often lack the right investment guidance.

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Built for inclusivity and accessibility, MF Bharat ensures that anyone- regardless of geography or prior investment experience- can begin their wealth creation journey with confidence. By combining technology with deep financial expertise, the platform simplifies investing and empowers users to take informed financial decisions.

"This launch is more than just an app; it marks the beginning of a transformative journey to make mutual fund investing accessible to every Indian," said Mr. Sunil Gupta, Founder & CEO of iPrudent.

"MF Bharat empowers us to take our research-driven philosophy to the grassroots level, ensuring that quality investment insights and disciplined strategies reach every aspiring investor in the country," added Rajnish Mehan.

In addition to the app, iPrudent has also launched the MF Bharat YouTube channel, a dedicated initiative focused on investor education and knowledge sharing through its flagship series Learn from Masters. This platform aims to bring insights directly from industry leaders, simplifying complex financial concepts for everyday investors.

The first two episodes of the series have already been successfully released, featuring renowned market expert Mr. Ambareesh Baliga (Strategic Advisor, MF Bharat) and Mr. Ravi Kumar Jha (MD & CEO, LIC Mutual Fund), offering valuable perspectives on markets, investing behavior, and long-term wealth creation.

What sets MF Bharat apart is its unique, integrated approach- ensuring investors remain informed, educated, and updated through a strong and consistent digital presence across LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. This multi-platform strategy enables continuous engagement, simplifies financial learning, and brings expert insights closer to everyday investors in a relatable format.

This integrated ecosystem- combining a powerful investment platform with accessible financial education and real-time digital engagement- reflects iPrudent's commitment to empowering investors through integrity, innovation, and intelligent investing. As the company continues to expand its footprint across India, MF Bharat strengthens its vision of becoming a trusted partner in every individual's financial journey.

For more information, visit: https://mfbharat.live/home.

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