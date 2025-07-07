"The minds building what TMCs have only imagined." -- Meet the leadership powering CBT Suite.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: In a move set to reshape how business travel is managed globally, Pune-based Techspian has launched CBT Suite - the first truly AI-native platform designed exclusively for Travel Management Companies (TMCs). The company will invest $3 million to build the platform's AI capabilities, marking a significant development for the corporate travel sector and strengthening India's position as a global travel technology hub.

CBT Suite arrives at a critical moment for the $1.4 trillion corporate travel sector, which has struggled with fragmented technology and manual processes while consumer travel experiences have leaped forward.

"This isn't another travel booking tool with AI features bolted on as an afterthought," said Sameer Lodha, CEO of Techspian. "We built CBT Suite with AI as its foundation, attacking the core problems that have plagued corporate travel management for years. The timing couldn't be better as AI technology has matured enough to transform the entire travel lifecycle."

Corporate travel teams juggle multiple systems. They spend hours matching invoices, verifying receipts and chasing approvals. These challenges have made it difficult to compete with direct booking options, leading to client retention issues and revenue leakage.

CBT Suite tackles these problems through:

* Unified access to global travel inventory from GDS, NDC, OTAs, and aggregators* AI-driven financial reconciliation and fraud detection* Customizable policy enforcement tools* Real-time analytics and predictive insights

Beyond Theory: Proven in Practice

Techspian spent a year testing CBT Suite with three enterprise clients before this global launch. Early adopters report:

* 99.8% policy compliance rates* 23% reduction in average transaction costs* 45% improvement in customer satisfaction scores

"We've seen dramatic changes in our operation," confirmed a Travel Manager at one of the beta clients. "Tasks that once took our team days now happen automatically in the background. The cost savings alone justified the switch, but the improved traveler satisfaction has been the biggest surprise."

"This global launch opens CBT Suite to TMCs worldwide," said Marvel Puri, co-founder at Techspian. "Our $3 million investment will allow us to continue investing in technology and support staff in Pune, while pushing the entire sector forward with next-generation technology."

