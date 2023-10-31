PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Full-Lifecycle Digital Services Transformation company, Ness, has appointed Bhaskar Prayaga as the Assistant Vice President Engineering. Bespoke CTO search firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred search partner for the tech leadership mandate.

Also Read | Kerala Blast: FIR Registered Against MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar for His Controversial Remarks on Convention Centre Explosions.

Established in 1999, New Jersey and Pittsburgh-headquartered Ness focuses on designing, developing, and integrating digital platforms and enterprise software. Their team of skilled designers, software engineers, data experts, and business consultants collaborate with clients to create roadmaps for enhancing digital solutions and enterprise systems, enabling customer engagement, brand differentiation, and profitable growth.

As the newly appointed AVP of Engineering, Bhaskar brings a wealth of industry expertise and leadership acumen to Ness. With a proven track record of driving innovation, optimizing processes, and leading high-performing teams, he is poised to elevate Ness' tech capabilities to newer heights.

Also Read | ChatGPT Downloads Reaches 23 Million Mark, App Revenue Continues To Growth: Report.

Rohit Sharma, Chief Talent Officer at Ness commented on the recent hire, "Having the correct leadership in place is critical as we continue to build three layers of specialization in India in Product Platform engineering, Cloud Engineering, and Data Engineering. We are confident that Bhaskar's insights and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization. We are thankful to Purple Quarter for their instrumental role in our leadership search."

Purple Quarter played a significant role in facilitating the strategic hire, utilizing their extensive network and industry insights to identify and attract the ideal candidate. Their scientifically derived Behavioral Metrics Model (BMM), found Bhaskar Prayaga to be the perfect fit for the role. With stints at Infosys and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bhaskar is an emerging leader who has displayed remarkable accomplishments in areas including Strategic Vision, Change Management, Collaborative Influence, and Inclusive People Leadership.

"I am thrilled to join Ness and contribute to their dynamic journey of digital transformation," Bhaskar stated. "I extend my gratitude to Purple Quarter for enabling this captivating opportunity. Ness' commitment to pushing technological boundaries aligns perfectly with my passion for creating impactful solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Ness to drive meaningful change for our clients."

Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Porter, DP World, Urban Company, Shiprocket, ACKO, Healthians, Open, Rupeek, and more.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, UiPath, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For leadership requirements, visit www.purplequarter.com or connect interact@purplequarter.com

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering, which funds managed by global investment firm KKR acquired in 2022 is a full life-cycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

Media Contact:Arijita BhowmikDirector | Marketing & CommunicationsPurple Quarterarijita.bhowmik@purplequarter.com

Vivek KangathGlobal Head of Corporate CommunicationsNess Digital EngineeringVivek.kangath@ness.comM: +91 9742565583

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)