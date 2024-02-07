VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 7: Prominent real estate developer Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) and PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India have today announced the signing of a partnership to open a 5-screen multiplex at AIPL Joy Central. The new multiplex will feature various formats, occupying an area of 40,000 sq. ft. in the retail destination in Gurugram.

AIPL Joy Central is an impressive mixed-use project spanning 3.98 acres in Sector 65, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. AIPL Joy Central concept is very different to the typical mall, providing a sustainable mixed-use destination that brings together the 'many people' in a place where they can work, play, meet, shop, and spend time. AIPL Joy Central is a seamless mix of retail, entertainment, leisure, and business in one development. Pedestrian-friendly pathways, convenient underground parking, glittering frontages, open landscaped areas, and buzzy sidewalk cafes and restaurants are some of the unique features of the center. AIPL Joy Central is designed around local needs to bring value for visitors, partners and wider communities, and is set to become Gurugram's newest landmark, offering dynamic retail, green areas, workspaces, as well as spaces for community events. This building boasts 22 floors, including a ground floor with 4 retail levels and a grand 415 ft. frontage. Grade 'A' office spaces form an essential part of this development.

Announcing the agreement, Pramod Arora, Group Chief of Growth and Business Development, PVR INOX Limited, said, "We are truly delighted to participate in this significant real estate development serving as the entertainment partner for this sustainable mixed-use destination in Gurugram. PVR INOX is paving the way for expanded access to entertainment in untapped markets to make the brand aspirational and accessible. The wider retail footprint contributed by mall expansion is boosting the multiplex reach to provide more avenues for out-of-home entertainment destinations to movie enthusiasts. PVR INOX is constantly exploring integrated retail infrastructure developments such as these to further expand its brand presence".

Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL Group, said, "We are thrilled to announce the addition of a premier cinematic experience to AIPL JOY CENTRAL with the partnership of PVR INOX. Renowned as the country's top multiplex, PVR INOX will significantly elevate the entertainment offerings at AIPL Joy Central. This new addition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing a comprehensive range of amenities under one roof for our valued clienteles and visitors."

AIPL

Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL), one of the distinctive and specialized names in the real estate industry, was established in 1991. The company has till date completed 60 landmark projects spread across various cities. AIPL has a diverse portfolio comprising over 7 million sq. ft. of premium office spaces, over 3.7 million Sq. Ft. of retail spaces and approximately 800 acres of residential township development across Delhi-NCR, Punjab.

AIPL strongly emphasizes on the quality of construction, design, and strategic location of their developments.

For further information, please visit: https://aipl.com/

PVR INOX Limited

PVR INOX Limited is the largest film exhibition company in India with 1708 screens across 359 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka). Since their inception, both PVR and INOX have created iconic cinema brands with storied histories of achieving significant milestones and setting benchmarks in the film exhibition industry. With a collective heritage of transforming out-of-home entertainment in the country, the merged company offers a wide range of cinema services such as child friendly audis, the latest screening technology, superior sound systems, wide range of F&B offerings, film and non-film content and an array of formats in the premium screen category.

