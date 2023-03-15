The event followed Alakh's own wedding and built on his promise to bring a positive impact on his hometown

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): Alakh Pandey, the Founder & CEO of PW (Physics Wallah), On 13th March 2023, contributed to a Samuhik Vivah in his hometown Prayagraj. After his own wedding, he vowed to contribute to the weddings of 300 UP-based couples, for which he joined hands with the Social Welfare Department of the Government of UP.

The event was held at Prayagraj, and hosted couples from Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and nearby regions. Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi ", Cabinet Minister Govt of UP, graced the event as the Chief Guest. It was also attended by several district officers and magistrate's heads.

Also Read | Chanel Puts Second-Hand ‘2014 XXL Shopping Basket Bag’ on Sale for Whopping Rs 86 Lakh, Internet Stunned.

Alakh Pandey's desire to bring joy to 300-plus couples spanned beyond just weddings. In a bid to boost education in the state, he gifted PW courses like teaching (The New Teacher training) to the couples.

The Samuhik Vivah was an extension of Alakh Pandey's love for his hometown of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and his promise to bring a positive impact in the lives of the people of his state. The decision to celebrate the new chapter of his life led to 300 beautifully organised weddings.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sets Eight Vehicles Ablaze in Bid To Torch Estranged Wife’s Two-Wheeler After Tiff in Kondhwa; Arrested.

Alakh Pandey said, "I recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji, and it gave more impetus to my commitment to UP, especially Prayagraj. So, when I started this new journey, I wanted to do something for the people of my hometown. The happiness of the people of Prayagraj has been my lifelong dream, and I was glad to see the smiles on their faces. I look forward to doing much more for this state in the future."

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 7 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)