New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV Media): Queenly.me, a brand of Sahej Suits, is an Indian clothing brand available on online platforms and in wholesale markets that provides customers with a great range of designs, colours and patterns of local, traditional styles of clothing for all sorts of occasions.

To mark the upcoming festive season,Queenley.me is set to launch their special collections for the auspicious occasions of Karva Chauth, Navratri, and Diwali. With a passion to promote traditional artisans focusing on Chikan, Kantha and Phulkari styles of clothing, Sahej Suits founded Queenley.me to provide a varied range of versatile and ethnic clothing options catering to all ages.

The brand is available on all leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Limeroad, Paytm, Ajio and many other platforms. Further, it also has its warehouses in the United States and Canada so that the customers in those regions do not have to pay extra shipping charges. Additionally, Sahej Suits also deals in the wholesale business with direct shipping arrangements to cater to customers across the globe. The company's wholesale business in India caters to leading markets across the country in places like Delhi, Mumbai & Surat.

As India is known for its rich and vast tradition, Queenly.me is maintaining their culture and presenting it in the purest and creative way. Queenly.me, a brand of Sahej Suits, works for all occasions and comes up with different styles and ideas at affordable prices.

Jaspreet Singh, Business Head of Sahej Suits said, "The main purpose of Quuenley.me has been to promote traditional artisans and take their work to new markets all over the world. Through our collection, we aim to provide customers of all ages with a versatile collection. The members of the team have done a tremendous job in expanding Queenley.me across the globe and increasing sales. In the coming years, we wish to expand further and take our collection to even more customers."

Queenly.me provides customers with a varied range of clothing featuring traditional artisanal work including Banarsi Dupatta, Phulkari Salwar, Qulots, Chikan Kurti, Plazo, Chikan Anarkali, Phulkari Bagh, Phulkari Suits, Cotton Kurtis, Chikan Qalidar Sharara, and Chikankari Kota Suits to name a few. The outfits are designed in such a way to provide customers with a simple yet traditional impression.

Additionally, the outfits are beautifully crafted so that they can be worn on any type of occasion for a vibrant look. The company aims to focus on the work of traditional craftsmen and promote their craft through its outfits.

Founded in 2015, Sahej Suits has made a name for itself among the top traditional clothing suppliers in India. Sahej Suits started off as a small sales business but over the years, it has evolved into one of the leading brands and with sales ranging between INR 50-60 million over the past year itself.

The main branch of Sahej Suits is located in Patiala. It is also present in the Business Trade Portal in India's list of Verified Sellers. As the demand for fusion style of clothing increases along with the advancements in e-commerce, Queenley.me aims to reach more customers across the globe.

