Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League on Friday, Ocober 8. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians breathed new life in their struggling campaign with a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals and have managed to stay alive in the race for making it to the playoffs. They might have the momentum, bolstered by Ishan Kishan's return to form but defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad would not be an easy thing to do as the 2016 champions have pulled off some inspiring performances in the last two games. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Mumbai Indians need to win this match by a considerable margin and would hope Kolkata Knight Riders go down to Rajasthan Royals if they hope to qualify for the playoffs. If Kolkata defeat Rajasthan, Mumbai would need to win by a huge margin and hope that somehow overrides Kolkata's net run rate. With sorts of equations and combinations coming into the picture, this clash can turn out to be a riveting one.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan (MI) can be picked as the wicket-keeper for SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - A batting order of Rohit Sharma (MI), Kane Williamson (SRH) and Surykumar Yadav (MI) would be a good choice for this game.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for this game would be the West Indies duo of Kieron Pollard (MI) and Jason Holder (SRH).

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Umran Malik (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI) can be picked as the bowlers for this match.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: .Ishan Kishan (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Kane Williamson (SRH), Surykumar Yadav (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Jason Holder (SRH). Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Umran Malik (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI).

Kane Williamson (SRH) can be your captain for the SRH vs MI Dream11 fantasy team, while Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can be selected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).