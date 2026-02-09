NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 9: Quint Digital Limited (QDL), India's leading media-tech company, announced its plan to launch India's first Time Out Market at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, bringing the globally acclaimed food and cultural market to the country. The launch is part of QDL's franchise agreement with Time Out Group plc, with Time Out Market Delhi expected to open in the second half of 2026.

Time Out Market Delhi will be located at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, the new phase of Worldmark development, spread approx. 17 mn sq ft, positioned as the finest Global Business District of the country. The neighbourhood will have a destination retail alongside marquee hotels, new age offices, and curated hospitality and retail experiences. Situated immediately adjacent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport -- one of the world's busiest -- the ecosystem is designed to attract millions of international travellers and local visitors, including urban professionals. The lease transaction for Time Out Market Delhi was advised by India Sotheby's International Realty.

Spread across approximately 24,500 sq ft, Time Out Market Delhi will bring together a tightly curated ensemble of 11 kitchens and 2 full-service bars, alongside a private events space, a live performance stage, and seating for around 500 guests. Curation at Time Out Market Delhi is being driven by craft, credibility, and cultural relevance, bringing together chefs and concepts that truly shape the city's food story. Visitors will experience a dynamic mix of the city's finest culinary and cultural talent -- from award-winning chefs and iconic institutions to exciting new voices and much-loved local favourites -- offering restaurateurs a rare opportunity to be part of a globally recognised platform celebrating the very best of the city.

This milestone builds on QDL's multi-channel collaboration with Time Out Group plc, announced in May 2025, to launch timeout.com/india alongside social and video platforms, creating a digital destination designed to be the ultimate guide to the best of India's cities. This launch is slated for mid-February 2026.

QDL also holds the exclusive option to explore opportunities in India -- on behalf of and in alignment with Time Out Group plc -- to invest in, open, and operate additional Time Out Markets across the country. With multiple Markets operating globally and more in the pipeline, QDL aims to progressively expand the Time Out Market footprint in India, introducing culinary, cultural, and community-driven destinations to key cities.

"Delhi was the natural starting point for Time Out Market in India. Its scale, diversity, and energy set the template for our expansion nationwide," said Ritu Kapur, Managing Director and CEO, QDL.

"This partnership brings together Time Out's proven global model with QDL's strengths in content, digital publishing, and AI through The Quint, Quintype, and ListenFirst Media. Our content prowess, tech capabilities, and social media multipliers will amplify and add to Time Out's expertise, creating a powerful and seamless ecosystem that bridges digital and real-world destinations," said Raghav Bahl, Director and Promoter, QDL.

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group plc, added, "We expanded our growing Time Out Market portfolio by opening three new sites each in 2024 and 2025, with an additional five currently under development. Since the first Time Out Market launched in 2014, we have created -- rooted in our iconic Time Out brand -- a leading global food and cultural market."

"As part of this new franchise agreement, we will launch both our digital Media channels and a Time Out Market for the first time with one fantastic partner, QDL -- this allows us to expand our brand further and build a strong digi-physical platform in India. Consumers will get to experience our trusted curation of the best of the city -- and our commercial partners will get unique opportunities to connect with our valuable audience in new ways," said Ohlund.

About Quint Digital LimitedQuint Digital Limited (QDL) is India's leading digital and media-tech, AI-focused company. QDL creates innovative ideas in the digital space with cutting-edge technology and engaging formats to propel meaningful change. QDL holds a significant minority stake in Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: "LEE"), a leading American media company that provides trusted local news and advertising services across 72 markets in 25 American states through nearly 350 digital platforms and print publications. QDL's conglomerate offers various solutions ranging from news to tech innovations, recently strengthened by the acquisition of ListenFirst Media, a premium social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York, which enhances QDL's capabilities in AI-driven audience insights and engagement strategies. Its flagship platform, The Quint, launched in 2015, delivers trusted, innovative journalism, while Quintype's AI-powered editorial platform enables seamless content creation for over 300 publishers worldwide. QDL's suite of brands also includes The News Minute, known for independent journalism from Southern India; Youth Ki Awaaz, a citizen media platform that amplifies the voices of India's youth; and Kisan India, dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Indian agriculture. Quint Digital Limited is listed on the BSE Limited. Find out more on quintdigital.in

About Time Out Group Time Out Group is a global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the best of the city - today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life. Expert journalists curate and create content about the best things to Do, See and Eat across over 350 cities in over 50 countries and across a unique multi-platform model spanning both digital and physical channels. Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city's best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof. The portfolio includes open Markets in over 10 cities such as Lisbon, New York and Dubai, several new locations with expected opening dates in 2026 and beyond, in addition to a pipeline of further locations in advanced discussions. Time Out Group PLC, listed on AIM, is headquartered in London (UK).

